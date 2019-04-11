You Series 2 Reveals New Cast Member Chris D’Elia Has Joined The Netflix Show – And Fans Have Already Guessed His Role

You season two will see Chris D'Elia among the cast. Picture: Netflix/You / Chris D'Elia/Instagram

Filming for season two of Netflix’s You is well underway, and there will be a new face joining the cast – actor and comedian Chris D’Elia.

Filming of season two of Netflix series You – about a bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with a woman named Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail, when their paths cross – began earlier this year.

And while we know little about the plot for the next series, we know for sure there won’t be some returning faces – but there will be some new characters to get to know.

Filming for the second series of You is well underway. Picture: Netflix/You

Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia was announced as the latest addition to the show on Wednesday, when he posed for a photo alongside Penn Badgely.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Chris wrote: “Season 2 #younetflix#nospoilers”.

In March it was reported Chris had signed up for the show, with rumours he’ll be playing a character named Henderson – described by Deadline as a “designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a 'hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people' thing working for him.”

Their joint snap led many fans guessing whether Chris will play Penn’s brother, as the pair look scarily similar in the upload.

“You guys have to be playing brothers right? Never realised how similar you and Penn look,” one person commented, as another quizzed: “Are you gonna kill people too?”

So far, there's little information about the release date of You series two, so stay tuned for more updates.

