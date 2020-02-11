'You' Star Penn Badgley Is Expecting First Child As Wife Domino Kirke Announces Pregnancy

Penn Badgley expecting first child with wife Domino. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram domino_kirke

'You' actor Penn Badgley is set to become a dad in real life, as well as on-screen, as his wife has announced she's pregnant with their first child.

Netflix star Penn Badgley, who stars as creepy killer, Joe Goldberg, on You, and his wife Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together, as announced on his wife's Instagram page.

You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot

Domino, who Penn has been married to since 2017, announced the news with an emotional Instagram post revealing she’d suffered two miscarriages before her current pregnancy and was “ready to call it”.

She wrote alongside a picture of her blossoming belly: "On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it."

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

She added: "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community."

"I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

"You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

Domino describes herself as a ‘birth worker, birth educator, and mentor’ and already has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Penn, who have carved a successful acting career after playing Dan on Gossip Girl and continued on to star in the hugely popular Netflix series You, got married in 2017 to musician Domino.

For all of you craving the next series of You, you're going to have a while to wait yet, but a series 3 has been confirmed!

