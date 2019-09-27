Where Is The Politician Set? Netflix Series' Incredible Filming Locations Revealed

New Netflix series The Politician was filmed in some stunning locations.

The Politician landed on Netflix today, 26 September, with an all-star cast including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, and Lucy Boynton.

Taking place in a high school in Santa Barbara, most of the episodes are centred around the students’ lavish Spanish Colonial homes and their school Saint Sebastian High School.

Lead character Payton (Platt) is from a very wealthy family, with Gwyneth Paltrow's character Georgina Hobart as his mother.

Many scenes show their grand family mansion, with a swimming pool in their back garden surrounded by acres of land and each of Payton’s friends’ houses are not too dissimilar.

While most of the scenes were of course filmed at a set in LA, the production crew did venture elsewhere for a lot of the key scenes, including New York.

The biggest project was no doubt the crew’s take over of a real high school, Fullerton Union High School in California, to turn it into Saint Sebastian High School for just two weeks of rapid filming.

Filmed in 2018, the Netflix series took over to shoot what they needed and gave the school a brand new look in the process.

The school was adorned with flowers in the bushes and small trees, as well as an intense clean to prepare it for the show, costing over £18,000.

Their grounds team then returned to make the school even more beautiful, with the Assistant Principal Ms Wilde telling Tribe Tribune: “Their grounds guys came in and were able to contribute a lot to our campus to make it beautiful to give it a different level of appeal that we previously had.”

Netflix’s new series dropped all eight episodes on the streaming platform on 26 September.

