Morbid was accused by internet sleuths of murdering Elia Lam and proved his innocence in 'The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' documentary- so where is he now?

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is Netflix's latest true crime docu-series looking into the curious disappearance of Elisa Lam and saw those involved and accused of involvement in her tragic fate interviewed, including a man called Morbid AKA Pablo Vergara.

Despite being in a completely different country when Elisa went missing and was later found dead, internet sleuths became convinced the gothic and alternative Morbid was responsible for her demise.

So, where is he now?

What happened to Morbid after The Cecil Hotel?

Mexican gothic musician Morbid whose real name is Pablo Vergara, endured endless scrutiny, accusations and even death threats when internet detectives worked out he had stayed also stayed at the doomed Cecil Hotel.

It didn't help his cause that his music discussed gory, horror themes and his general vibe was, well, pretty scary.

However, the documentary quickly revealed his watertight alibi as he was never at the hotel at the same time as Elisa.

He appeared on the series in order to not 'run away' from the issue and clear his name.

While talking to the Metro, the documentaries director Joe Berlinger revealed he is still in contact with Pablo who says he was nervous about partaking in the show.

Joe said: "He and I actually communicate from time to time since we finished filming".

"He keeps me updated on his activities and I’m really happy to report that he’s recording again and he found the whole experience of participating [good] and kind of getting it out there, even though he’s nervous about the show coming out and what people will think and reliving the nightmare."

The also defended him against the horrific cyber bullying he experienced at the hands of internet sleuths and says he purposefully introduced the 'Morbid' everyone saw online before getting to know the real him.

