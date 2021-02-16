Where Is Morbid & What Happened To Him After The Cecil Hotel Incident?

16 February 2021, 16:33

What happened to Morbid after The Cecil Hotel incident?
What happened to Morbid after The Cecil Hotel incident? Picture: Netflix/ The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Morbid was accused by internet sleuths of murdering Elia Lam and proved his innocence in 'The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' documentary- so where is he now?

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is Netflix's latest true crime docu-series looking into the curious disappearance of Elisa Lam and saw those involved and accused of involvement in her tragic fate interviewed, including a man called Morbid AKA Pablo Vergara.

Despite being in a completely different country when Elisa went missing and was later found dead, internet sleuths became convinced the gothic and alternative Morbid was responsible for her demise.

So, where is he now?

What Happened To The Cecil Hotel, Is It Still Open & Can You Stay In It In 2021?

What happened to Morbid after The Cecil Hotel?

Mexican gothic musician Morbid whose real name is Pablo Vergara, endured endless scrutiny, accusations and even death threats when internet detectives worked out he had stayed also stayed at the doomed Cecil Hotel.

It didn't help his cause that his music discussed gory, horror themes and his general vibe was, well, pretty scary.

However, the documentary quickly revealed his watertight alibi as he was never at the hotel at the same time as Elisa.

He appeared on the series in order to not 'run away' from the issue and clear his name.

'Morbid' was cyber bullied after being connected to The Cecil Hotel
'Morbid' was cyber bullied after being connected to The Cecil Hotel. Picture: Netflix/ The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

While talking to the Metro, the documentaries director Joe Berlinger revealed he is still in contact with Pablo who says he was nervous about partaking in the show.

Joe said: "He and I actually communicate from time to time since we finished filming".

"He keeps me updated on his activities and I’m really happy to report that he’s recording again and he found the whole experience of participating [good] and kind of getting it out there, even though he’s nervous about the show coming out and what people will think and reliving the nightmare."

The also defended him against the horrific cyber bullying he experienced at the hands of internet sleuths and says he purposefully introduced the 'Morbid' everyone saw online before getting to know the real him.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Elisa Lam used her Tumblr page during her visit to LA.

The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Fans of To All The Boys are hoping for a new chapter of the movie.

To All The Boys 4 ‘Fantasy’ Picture With Pregnant Lara Jean Has Fans Calling For Another Film
Kendall Jenner has raked in millions over the years.

Kendall Jenner Net Worth: The Supermodel's Impressive Fortune Revealed

Olivia Wilde penned a sweet post to celebrate Harry Styles' hard work in Don't Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles’ ‘Talent & Warmth’ In Heartfelt Post As Don’t Worry Darling Wraps

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive