The Umbrella Academy Season Two Release Date And New Trailer Revealed

The Umbrella Academy season two release date has been announced. Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy has been revived for season two – and there’s a new trailer made by the cast at home.

The Umbrella Academy will be back for season two on Netflix in July, and the cast decided to share the news with a trailer made from home as the world remains in quarantine.

The Umbrella Academy – about a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings – will see the likes of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and David Casteñada revive their roles for the new series.

But when is The Umbrella Academy release date and is there a new trailer? Here’s what you need to know…

The Umbrella Academy season two release date

The Umbrella Academy is returning for a second series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix for season two on 31 July.

Season one dropped in February 2019, fast becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series last year.

Is there a new trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two?

Season one of The Umbrella Academy was a huge hit with Netflix fans. Picture: Netflix

The brand new trailer for the new series has just dropped, showing each of the actors at home during quarantine as ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ plays in the background.

By the end of the clip, each of the stars is up dancing around their living rooms and bedrooms while Justin Min, who plays Ben Hargreaves, holds up a sign confirming the arrival of season two.

