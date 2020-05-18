The Umbrella Academy season two release date

On Air Now
18 May 2020, 17:41
The Umbrella Academy has been revived for season two – and there’s a new trailer made by the cast at home.
The Umbrella Academy will be back for season two on Netflix in July, and the cast decided to share the news with a trailer made from home as the world remains in quarantine.
The Umbrella Academy – about a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings – will see the likes of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and David Casteñada revive their roles for the new series.
But when is The Umbrella Academy release date and is there a new trailer? Here’s what you need to know…
The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix for season two on 31 July.
Season one dropped in February 2019, fast becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series last year.
The brand new trailer for the new series has just dropped, showing each of the actors at home during quarantine as ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ plays in the background.
By the end of the clip, each of the stars is up dancing around their living rooms and bedrooms while Justin Min, who plays Ben Hargreaves, holds up a sign confirming the arrival of season two.
