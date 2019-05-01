Sex Education Season 2 Has Begun Filming And It Looks Set To Be An Emotional Rollercoaster

Sex Education season two has begun filming. Picture: Netflix

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting more news about Sex Education season two, then you’ll want to take a look at the latest announcement from Netflix.

Sex Education season one saw socially awkward student Otis attempt to advise his classmates on sex and relationships with the help of bad girl Maeve, but as he dishes advice to his fellow pupils he finds he has some issues of his own.

And all of that loveable awkward high school drama is set to return, after Netflix confirmed the gang are finally back together and working on the next series.

ok it's official, Sex Education s2 filming has started. here's to more wanking and more heartwarming moments in equal measure. pic.twitter.com/0NBdJ57MzP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2019

Revealing the cast of Sex Education officially began filming today 1st May, Netflix tweeted an adorable video of Emma Mackey (who plays Maeve Wiley), Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Gillian Anderson (Asa’s mum Dr Jean), and the rest of the cast reading through their scripts.

While they didn’t let slip what the cast were actually saying, the scenes they prepared for looked like an emotional rollercoaster as the teens read through their script, with Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) doing a weird body shake before Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs) pretends to cry, after Emma is seen putting her head in her hands.

LOOK AT THEIR LITTLE FACES pic.twitter.com/1ZjXCSsbzO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2019

Connor Swindells – who plays Aimee’s love interest Adam Groff – was also seen in the short clip doing a hand gesture to symbolise large assets.

We can only imagine what the storyline of season two has in store!

Viewers were more than excited to see production is underway for the hilarious series, with one fan replying to the tweet: “Yass excited!” as another begged: “How long am I gonna have to wait!?”

Netflix also revealed production is most likely further along than we might think, after they called one fan a “detective” when she wrote: “They likely shot the table read a bit ago! The tweet is announcing that they officially started FILMING, and used footage of the table read for the announcement.”

