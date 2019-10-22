Sex Education Actor, Ncuti Gatwa, Calls Out Fan For Wearing Blackface To Imitate Him

22 October 2019, 10:52 | Updated: 22 October 2019, 10:59

Ncuti Gatwa called out a fan for using blackface
Ncuti Gatwa called out a fan for using blackface. Picture: Instagram

Ncuti Gatwa, star of Netflix's Sex Education, responded to a fan who used blackface to dress up as him.

While we await the second season of Netflix's Sex Education, many fans have paid homage to the series with fancy dress.

One fan, however, faced criticism by star Ncuti Gatwa - who's known for playing Eric Effiong in the comedy - after she was seen in blackface.

The 27-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the fan's photos, saying "Blackface is never cool.

"NEVER COOL... It perplexes me that people don't realise how offensive, insensitive and stupid it is," continued Ncuti.

He then called the girl an "idiot", after she tagged him in the photo, "as if [he] would be happy."

Ncuti Gatwa called out a fan for wearing blackface as part of a costume
Ncuti Gatwa called out a fan for wearing blackface as part of a costume. Picture: Twitter

After many of Ncuti's 24.7k Twitter followers called out the fan for being racist, the actor deleted his original post from Twitter.

Sex Education wrapped filming earlier this year, meaning we can expect to see season two drop on Netflix next year.

After 40 million views within the first four weeks of its release, the critically acclaimed show is set to do be even bigger for season two.

The show’s creator, Laurie Nunn, spoke about the renewal, saying: "The reception to series one has been so exciting.

“Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible.

“I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."

Shawn Mendes