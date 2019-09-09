Sex Education Cast Confirm Season 2 Of Netflix Series Has Finished Filming

Sex Education Season 2 will drop soon! Picture: instagram

Sex Education’s Season 2 has officially wrapped up production!

Looks like Sex Education Season 2 will drop pretty soon, as the cast posted a selfie on social media to celebrate the end of production.

Adam Groff, played by Connor Swindells, also took to Instagram to share how he felt after the show’s wrap party.

After 40 million views within the first four weeks of its release, the critically acclaimed show is set to do big things for season 2.

The show’s creator, Laurie Nunn, spoke about the renewal, saying: "The reception to series one has been so exciting.

“Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible.

“I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."

Sex Education Wrap Party. Picture: Instagram

The first season shows socially awkward student, Otis, whose mother is a sex therapist, dish out sex and relationships advice to fellow students with bad girl Maeve.

After the cliff-hanger at the end of season one about who ends up with Otis, fans have expressed their thoughts about the new season.

One user wrote: “@NetflixUK Can u guys like release sex education season 2 quicker cause I’m getting bored here.”

Sex Education Wrap Party. Picture: Facebook

Another said: “Just finished #sexeducation on Netflix. Why did no one tell me earlier how brilliant this is! It’s like a weirder, extended version of #10thingsihateaboutyou and it has freakin @GillianA in it! I need season 2 now!”

The release date is yet to be confirmed, but we’re still counting down the days!

