WATCH: Noah Centineo And Ross Butler Twerk On Set Of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

2 April 2019, 12:13

Noah Centineo and Ross Butler TWERK on the set of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel. Picture: Getty

Fans go wild as Netflix stars Noah Centineo and Ross Butler are filmed twerking on set of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel.

It was confirmed yesterday that 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler was joining the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Since the announcement was made, footage of the star twerking on set with Noah Centineo has made the rounds on Twitter - and fans are LOVING.IT.

In the video, we see Noah and Ross rocking out to Ludacris' 'Stand Up ft. Shawnna' in a tent on set.

As well as busting some questionable moves, the pair start twerking in the hilarious clip.

Netflix announced its plans to release a follow up to the hit teen flick late last year; the sequel will be named after the second book in the series, P.S. I Still Love You.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor are reprising their roles as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, but Ross will be playing Peter's BFF, Trevor Pike.

As predicted, the latest addition has sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

The new movie is set to drop on Netflix later this year.

