Netflix & Nickelodeon Announce '$200 Million' Partnership Which Includes 'SpongeBob' Spinoff

Netflix and Nickelodeon sign deal for multi-year partnership. Picture: YouTube Spongebob Squarepants/Netflix

Netflix & Nickelodeon have signed a multimillion dollar deal to produce original films and TV as they take on rivals Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max in reported $200 million deal.

Netflix has announced it's signed a huge, multi-year deal with Nickelodeon which will see the streaming service team up with the network to produce 'original animated feature films and TV series' based on much-loved Nickelodeon characters including Sponge-bob Squarepants, as well as brand new ones.

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond

Squidward is said to be getting his own spin off in the Netflix-Nickelodeon deal. Picture: YouTube/Spongebob Squarepants

One day after Disney launched their new streaming service Disney+, Netflix responded with the big news, and although they didn't announce numbers involved, publications are reporting the deal is worth $200 million.

See What's Next, a verified Twitter account that is 'news about Netflix from inside Netflix' tweeted: "Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new."

Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 13, 2019

The New York Times is reporting a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff centred around everyone's favourite, Squidward, will be amongst the new shows produced by the two television titans, with Nickelodeon confirming the partnership with a tweet that simply says, "only the best content for our fans."

Only the best content for our fans 😌 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 13, 2019

Fans are already flooding socials with their requests for their favourite Nickelodeon shows, including Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Fairly Odd Parents get added to the streaming site, and coming to the conclusion it's unlikely they'll be getting off their soafas for the foreseeable future!

nickelodeon shows i would like to see on netflix:



zoey 101

icarly

drake and josh

big time rush

ned’s declassified school survival guide — 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘺 ❋ ☻ 9 (@89LOSVER) November 9, 2019

Nickelodeon and Netflix just signed a deal together. My ass is keeping my Netflix! 👀

RUGRATS MARATHON HERE I COME! — Maico 📸 (@MiguelB_94) November 13, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News