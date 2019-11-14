Netflix & Nickelodeon Announce '$200 Million' Partnership Which Includes 'SpongeBob' Spinoff

14 November 2019, 15:07

Netflix and Nickelodeon sign deal for multi-year partnership
Netflix and Nickelodeon sign deal for multi-year partnership. Picture: YouTube Spongebob Squarepants/Netflix

Netflix & Nickelodeon have signed a multimillion dollar deal to produce original films and TV as they take on rivals Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max in reported $200 million deal.

Netflix has announced it's signed a huge, multi-year deal with Nickelodeon which will see the streaming service team up with the network to produce 'original animated feature films and TV series' based on much-loved Nickelodeon characters including Sponge-bob Squarepants, as well as brand new ones.

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond

Squidward is said to be getting his own spin off in the Netflix-Nickelodeon deal
Squidward is said to be getting his own spin off in the Netflix-Nickelodeon deal. Picture: YouTube/Spongebob Squarepants

One day after Disney launched their new streaming service Disney+, Netflix responded with the big news, and although they didn't announce numbers involved, publications are reporting the deal is worth $200 million.

See What's Next, a verified Twitter account that is 'news about Netflix from inside Netflix' tweeted: "Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new."

The New York Times is reporting a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff centred around everyone's favourite, Squidward, will be amongst the new shows produced by the two television titans, with Nickelodeon confirming the partnership with a tweet that simply says, "only the best content for our fans."

Fans are already flooding socials with their requests for their favourite Nickelodeon shows, including Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Fairly Odd Parents get added to the streaming site, and coming to the conclusion it's unlikely they'll be getting off their soafas for the foreseeable future!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift has written a song for the Cats film

'Beautiful Ghosts' Taylor Swift's Original Song For Cats, Oscar Rumours & Release Date

Taylor Swift

Caroline Flack is returning as the ITV2 dating show host

Caroline Flack's 'Dreading' Flying Between South Africa & UK For Winter Love Island
I'm A Celeb campmates might not be allowed to use the fire this year

I’m A Celebrity Campmates May Be Banned From Starting A Fire For The First Time Ever

I'm A Celebrity

Troye Sivan and Matty Healy's Twitter exchange had fans in stitches

Troye Sivan’s Thirsty Tweets About Matty Healy's Hip Thrusting Is The Best Twitter Exchange

Troye Sivan

Halsey and Harry Styles' fans want the stars to collab

Halsey Is The Biggest Harry Styles Stan Ever & Fans Found Photos To Prove It

Halsey