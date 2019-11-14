Netflix & Nickelodeon Announce '$200 Million' Partnership Which Includes 'SpongeBob' Spinoff
14 November 2019, 15:07
Netflix & Nickelodeon have signed a multimillion dollar deal to produce original films and TV as they take on rivals Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max in reported $200 million deal.
Netflix has announced it's signed a huge, multi-year deal with Nickelodeon which will see the streaming service team up with the network to produce 'original animated feature films and TV series' based on much-loved Nickelodeon characters including Sponge-bob Squarepants, as well as brand new ones.
One day after Disney launched their new streaming service Disney+, Netflix responded with the big news, and although they didn't announce numbers involved, publications are reporting the deal is worth $200 million.
See What's Next, a verified Twitter account that is 'news about Netflix from inside Netflix' tweeted: "Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new."
Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 13, 2019
The New York Times is reporting a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff centred around everyone's favourite, Squidward, will be amongst the new shows produced by the two television titans, with Nickelodeon confirming the partnership with a tweet that simply says, "only the best content for our fans."
Only the best content for our fans 😌— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 13, 2019
Fans are already flooding socials with their requests for their favourite Nickelodeon shows, including Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Fairly Odd Parents get added to the streaming site, and coming to the conclusion it's unlikely they'll be getting off their soafas for the foreseeable future!
nickelodeon shows i would like to see on netflix:— 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘺 ❋ ☻ 9 (@89LOSVER) November 9, 2019
zoey 101
icarly
drake and josh
big time rush
ned’s declassified school survival guide
Nickelodeon and Netflix just signed a deal together. My ass is keeping my Netflix! 👀— Maico 📸 (@MiguelB_94) November 13, 2019
RUGRATS MARATHON HERE I COME!
