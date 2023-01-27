First Look At 'Next In Fashion' With Gigi Hadid And Tan France

27 January 2023, 16:09

By Kathryn Knight

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Queer Eye’s Tan France host the new series of Next In Fashion – here’s the first trailer.

Gigi Hadid and Tan France are IRL besties, which means Next In Fashion will make for an even more fun watch after the model signed up as the fashion expert’s new co-host.

The second series, which Tan previously fronted with Alexa Chung, comes out on Netflix in March and will see budding fashion creatives compete to become established designers.

Series one was won by Minju Kim, who received the $250,000 prize and went on to have her collection displayed on Net-A-Porter before working in collaboration with & Other Stories.

Gigi Hadid Shares Pictures From New Year’s Break With Daughter Khai

Daniel Fletcher, who is now world-renowned for his designs, also starred on the show.

Next In Fashion series 2 starts in March
Next In Fashion series 2 starts in March. Picture: Netflix
The finalists of Next In Fashion series one
The finalists of Next In Fashion series one. Picture: Netflix

You can watch the trailer for Next In Fashion series two, hosted by Gigi and Tan, at the top of this page. In the trailer Tan tells his bestie: “You’re not just here to look gorgeous!” before the duo guide the hopeful fashionistas tasked with creating a plethora of designs.

But when is Next In Fashion coming out on Netflix, who is starring and how many episodes will there be? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid host Next In Fashion series 2
Tan France and Gigi Hadid host Next In Fashion series 2. Picture: Netflix

What is Next In Fashion about?

Next In Fashion sees the world’s best up and coming designers compete for a chance to become the industry’s next big name.

Eighteen designers will face challenges focusing on a specific trend or design style and they must come up with their own creations to impress a panel of fashion experts, including heads of brands and esteemed designers.

The talented contestants have worked for big brands and A-list celebrities, but they must go head-to-head to see who has the originality and determination to win the £250k prize and an opportunity to have their collection stocked at Net-a-Porter.

Gigi Hadid will bring her fashion and model expertise to Next In Fashion
Gigi Hadid will bring her fashion and model expertise to Next In Fashion. Picture: Netflix

When is Next In Fashion series two coming out?

Next In Fashion series two is coming out on Netflix on 3rd March 2023.

It’s a whole three years after the original series first aired on the streaming giant.

How many episodes of Next In Fashion will there be?

Next In Fashion series two will likely have 10 episodes, if the next season follows the same format as the first.

Each week, a designer will be sent home, leaving three in the grand finale.

Who is in the cast of Next In Fashion series2?

Netflix haven't released the list of contestants who will be battling it out on Next In Fashion.

We'll update this page as soon as the cast list is released.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor Swift

A look through Kim Kardashian's pictures before fame.

Kim Kardashian Before Fame: Her Transformation In Pictures From Her Young KUWTK Days

What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island?

What Did Molly-Mae Hague Do Before Love Island?

Who is 'Lavender Haze' star Laith Ashley?

Who Is Laith Ashley? Get To Know Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Love Interest

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

Everything You Need To Know About Niall Horan's Next Album

Lavender Haze

What Does 'Lavender Haze' Mean? Inside Taylor's Love-Stricken Lyrics

Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star