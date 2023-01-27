First Look At 'Next In Fashion' With Gigi Hadid And Tan France

By Kathryn Knight

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Queer Eye’s Tan France host the new series of Next In Fashion – here’s the first trailer.

Gigi Hadid and Tan France are IRL besties, which means Next In Fashion will make for an even more fun watch after the model signed up as the fashion expert’s new co-host.

The second series, which Tan previously fronted with Alexa Chung, comes out on Netflix in March and will see budding fashion creatives compete to become established designers.

Series one was won by Minju Kim, who received the $250,000 prize and went on to have her collection displayed on Net-A-Porter before working in collaboration with & Other Stories.

Daniel Fletcher, who is now world-renowned for his designs, also starred on the show.

Next In Fashion series 2 starts in March. Picture: Netflix

The finalists of Next In Fashion series one. Picture: Netflix

You can watch the trailer for Next In Fashion series two, hosted by Gigi and Tan, at the top of this page. In the trailer Tan tells his bestie: “You’re not just here to look gorgeous!” before the duo guide the hopeful fashionistas tasked with creating a plethora of designs.

But when is Next In Fashion coming out on Netflix, who is starring and how many episodes will there be? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid host Next In Fashion series 2. Picture: Netflix

What is Next In Fashion about?

Next In Fashion sees the world’s best up and coming designers compete for a chance to become the industry’s next big name.

Eighteen designers will face challenges focusing on a specific trend or design style and they must come up with their own creations to impress a panel of fashion experts, including heads of brands and esteemed designers.

The talented contestants have worked for big brands and A-list celebrities, but they must go head-to-head to see who has the originality and determination to win the £250k prize and an opportunity to have their collection stocked at Net-a-Porter.

Gigi Hadid will bring her fashion and model expertise to Next In Fashion. Picture: Netflix

When is Next In Fashion series two coming out?

Next In Fashion series two is coming out on Netflix on 3rd March 2023.

It’s a whole three years after the original series first aired on the streaming giant.

How many episodes of Next In Fashion will there be?

Next In Fashion series two will likely have 10 episodes, if the next season follows the same format as the first.

Each week, a designer will be sent home, leaving three in the grand finale.

Who is in the cast of Next In Fashion series2?

Netflix haven't released the list of contestants who will be battling it out on Next In Fashion.

We'll update this page as soon as the cast list is released.

