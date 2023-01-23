Gigi Hadid Shares Pictures From New Year’s Break With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid started 2023 with a holiday with daughter Khai. Picture: Getty/Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid posted new photos of her daughter Khai following a beachy New Year break.

Gigi Hadid tends to keep her daughter Khai, two, off of social media so when she posts a rare snap of the little one fans flock to hit the like button.

And just a few weeks into 2023 Gigi shared some new photos with the daughter she shares with ex Zayn Malik after they enjoyed a low-key getaway at the beach to kick off the New Year.

In the adorable photos Gigi larked around with her two-year-old, who can be seen just out of shot as the supermodel paddles in the sea.

Gigi Hadid is back at work after a New Year break. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai had a beach break to kick of 2023. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Khai seemingly matched her mum in a pink patterned swimsuit, while Gigi wore baggy shorts rolled over a hot pink bikini.

The 27-year-old also uploaded a photo of words she’d written in the sand: “Mama [heart] Khai.”

And in a snap for the family album, Gigi strolled across the sand with her baby girl on her shoulders.

In the caption of her cute uploads Gigi wrote: “Celebrated the new year w a lil r&r.”

Gigi Hadid and Khai matched in pink swimsuits. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s dad Mohammed was among the followers who rushed to comment on the snaps, writing: “Cutest girls.”

Queer Eye star and Gigi’s Next In Fashion co-star Tan France left a string of heart eye emojis while model Lily Aldridge wrote: “Sweetest.”

Gigi co-parents her daughter with ex Zayn, who she split from at the end of 2021.

The pair had an on-off relationship for six years until 2020, when they announced they were expecting their first baby together, but a year after their daughter was born they went their separate ways for good.

