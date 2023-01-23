Gigi Hadid Shares Pictures From New Year’s Break With Daughter Khai

23 January 2023, 15:14

Gigi Hadid started 2023 with a holiday with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid started 2023 with a holiday with daughter Khai. Picture: Getty/Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid posted new photos of her daughter Khai following a beachy New Year break.

Gigi Hadid tends to keep her daughter Khai, two, off of social media so when she posts a rare snap of the little one fans flock to hit the like button.

And just a few weeks into 2023 Gigi shared some new photos with the daughter she shares with ex Zayn Malik after they enjoyed a low-key getaway at the beach to kick off the New Year.

There’s Been An Update On The Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

In the adorable photos Gigi larked around with her two-year-old, who can be seen just out of shot as the supermodel paddles in the sea.

Gigi Hadid is back at work after a New Year break
Gigi Hadid is back at work after a New Year break. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai had a beach break to kick of 2023
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai had a beach break to kick of 2023. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Khai seemingly matched her mum in a pink patterned swimsuit, while Gigi wore baggy shorts rolled over a hot pink bikini.

The 27-year-old also uploaded a photo of words she’d written in the sand: “Mama [heart] Khai.”

And in a snap for the family album, Gigi strolled across the sand with her baby girl on her shoulders.

In the caption of her cute uploads Gigi wrote: “Celebrated the new year w a lil r&r.”

Gigi Hadid and Khai matched in pink swimsuits
Gigi Hadid and Khai matched in pink swimsuits. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s dad Mohammed was among the followers who rushed to comment on the snaps, writing: “Cutest girls.”

Queer Eye star and Gigi’s Next In Fashion co-star Tan France left a string of heart eye emojis while model Lily Aldridge wrote: “Sweetest.”

Gigi co-parents her daughter with ex Zayn, who she split from at the end of 2021.

The pair had an on-off relationship for six years until 2020, when they announced they were expecting their first baby together, but a year after their daughter was born they went their separate ways for good.

