What Era And Year Is Netflix’s Hollywood Set?

New Netflix series Hollywood has just landed and TV lovers are already binge-watching the new series, but what era is it set?

Hollywood is the new Netflix series to keep us all entertained in lockdown, starring David Corenswet, Queen Latifah, Darren Criss, and a number of other huge names.

The glamorous series offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the Golden Age in tinseltown, highlighting the unfair systems across race, gender, and sexuality.

The series examines “what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

But what era is Netflix’s Hollywood meant to be and which year is it set? Here’s all the information…

What era is Netflix’s Hollywood?

Hollywood is set in the 1940s. Picture: Netflix

Hollywood has an all-star cast in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Netflix series Hollywood is representative of a post-World War II Hollywood, a time which was branded ‘the Golden Age’.

However, its writers have “rewritten” the story of Hollywood to give an insight of how different things could have been if history had been reset and the power dynamics of the 1940s hadn’t existed.

The series’ description explains: “Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age.”

The Golden Age of Hollywood is considered from 1913 to 1969, marking the years the film industry became one of the biggest industries for the US and gaining prestige with its high-profile stars and all things glamorous.

Which year is Hollywood set?

David Corenswet plays Jack Costello. Picture: Netflix

Hollywood imagines a re-written version of the Golden Age. Picture: Netflix

Hollywood is a fantasy series set in 1947.

David Corenswet, who plays aspiring actor Jack Costello, teased to The Hollywood Reporter: "It's 1940s Hollywood, so there's going to be great clothes and great accents. It's going to be sexy and optimistic. It's really about young people and the excitement of young people seeking opportunity.”

Hollywood is available to stream on Netflix from 1 May.

