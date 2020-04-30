Netflix Hollywood Cast And Characters And Who Is Based On Real Life People

Hollywood on Netflix is based on some real life stars - but which characters are they? And why were the cast so interesting?

Hollywood is the latest Ryan Murphy release on Netflix and the cast is full of pretty big names from the acting business including David Corenswet and Darren Criss.

And while the limited Netflix series is based on fiction, some of the characters from Hollywood are based on real life Hollywood stars and people too.

The period drama is based on the stories of wannabe actors, writers and directors who are all trying to hit the big time during the golden age of Hollywood.

So who is in the Hollywood cast? And which characters are based on real life people? Here’s the details:

David Corenswet plays Jack Castello

Jack Castello was an aspiring young actor just after World War II and moved to LA in a bid to make his dreams come true. However, not only is he not having much luck in the business, his wife is also pregnant and they can’t get a mortgage on a house.

Jack is played by actor David Corenswet who is best known for his ole in The Politician.

Archie Coleman faces difficulties in Hollywood due to his race and sexuality. Picture: Netflix

Jeremy Pope plays Archie Coleman

An aspiring writer and director, Archie is also forced to deal with prejudice over his race and sexuality in a competitive Hollywood.

Jeremy has previously won a Tony Award and Hollywood is his first on-screen acting role.

Darren Criss plays Raymond Ainsley

Upcoming actor and screenwriter, Darren’s goal is to make Hollywood a better place by tackling racial discrimination with his work.

Darren is a Ryan Murphy favourite after his role in Glee brought him to the spotlight. He’s also won awards for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and starred on Broadway.

Netflix character Camille Washington patiently waits for her leading role. Picture: Netflix Hollywood/Instagram

Laura Harrier plays Camille Washington

An aspiring actress under contract, Camille spends most of her time taking acting lessons as well as elocution. She takes small on-screen roles and is dating Raymond Ainsley.

Laura is best known for her role as Liz in Spiderman.

The Hollywood cast features Patti LuPone as Avis Amber. Picture: Netflix Hollywood/Instagram

Patti LuPone plays Avis Amber

The unhappy wife of Rob Reiner, the owner of studio Ace Amber, Avis finds herself working on project with Raymond Ainsley they hope will change history.

Patti herself is a Broadway icon and previously worked with Ryan Murphy on American Horror story - another popular Netflix production.

Samara Weaving plays Claire Wood

Claire Wood is another aspiring actress under contract at the studio who is determined to be a Hollywood superstar.

You’ll know Samara Weaving best for her lengthy role in Home and Away and Ready Or Not.

Rock Hudson hit the big time in Hollywood. Picture: Hollywood Netflix/Instagram

Jake Picking plays Rock Hudson

A newcomer to Hollywood, Rock Hudson hit the big time from the 50s onwards. His sexuality was a huge talking point as people found out he was gay following his death in 1985.

Jake Picking has appeared in shows and movies including Dirty Grandpa and Patriots Day.