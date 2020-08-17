Elizabeth Debicki Cast As Princess Diana In The Crown's Final Series

17 August 2020, 12:00

Princess Diana will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the final two seasons of The Crown
Princess Diana will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the final two seasons of The Crown. Picture: Getty

Australian actress, Elizabeth Debicki, has been cast as Diana, Princess of Wales, in the final two seasons of Netflix's The Crown.

Elizabeth Debicki has landed the role of Princess Diana in Netflix's highly acclaimed royal drama, The Crown; taking over the role from Emma Corrin.

The Tenet star will portray Diana in The Crown's fifth and sixth series, alongside the likes of Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who will star as the Queen and Prince Philip respectively.

Elizabeth Debicki said it's an honour to portray Princess Diana in The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki said it's an honour to portray Princess Diana in The Crown. Picture: Getty

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," said Elizabeth Debicki of the role.

"It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Elizabeth has previously had starring roles in The Great Gatsby, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Rabbit, and is currently promoting her latest film, Tenet, in which she appears alongside John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

The final two seasons of The Crown are set to cover events that occurred between the 1990s and 2000s, including the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, as well the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

Phantom Thread star, Lesley Manville, has also been cast as Princess Margaret in the upcoming seasons of The Crown.

