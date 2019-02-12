Netflix New Series Dating Around: What Is It About And When Is It On? Everything You Need To Know About The New Show

Netflix is releasing a new series called Dating Around and the reality TV show will soon become all everyone is talking about.

Following the success of the likes of Queer Eye and Tidying Up, Netflix has made yet another reality show for us to binge on.

Dating Around will soon be the Netflix show everyone is tweeting about, thanks to its unique structure of a series of dates.

Netflix is releasing a new series called Dating Around. Picture: Netflix

The show works by one person going on five dates with five different strangers and at the end they must decide who they like the best.

They’ll then go on a second date with their favourite candidate off-screen.

Netflix's new series includes includes LGBTQ couples. Picture: Netflix

All of these dates are then chopped up and put together in one episode so they appear to play out at the same time.

This layout means it becomes more of a race as to who will be more successful as each segment of the different dates play side by side.

Within a matter of minutes you will have decided which person you think is more compatible for the candidate.

Released on Valentine’s Day, the new reality show also includes LGBTQ couples – making it stand out against other dating programmes.

Netflix has released a trailer for the Dating Around and it looks like the dates aren’t all plain-sailing.

There will be some very awkward moments and one feud, but there will also be some snogging scenes.

