Netflix Has Dropped The Trailer For A Full-Legnth Black Mirror Film

27 December 2018, 12:03

Black Mirror Bandersnatch
Black Mirror Bandersnatch. Picture: Netflix / YouTube

We'll be getting 90 full minutes of Black Mirror's unsettling vibes and it looks insane.

Netflix is absolutely smashing the TV/ film production game, but it looks like the new Black Mirror feature is about to top it all.

Netflix has just released the trailer for 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch', which will be a 90-minute interactive film, starring Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Poulter (Maze Runner), and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing). The film will be released tomorrow - December 28th.

'Bandersnatch' will follow the adventures of Stefan (Whitehead) who is a programmer aiming to make a computer game inspired by a book he read as a child. In the trailer it looks like he flushes his medication, and from there, it all gets a bit trippy. It seems like physical reality and the game merge and switch, and by the time the trailer ends with a lady saying "you're not in control", you'll be very unsettled by it all.

It looks like the film may be based on a real life video game from 1984 called 'Bandersnatch' that was also based on a book, but was never released after its development. The fact that this film centres on a film is also creating speculation that this feature film is the interactive feature that Netflix have been hinting at for so long, where viewers will get to interact with the show and make decisions to ultimately form their own storyline. Indiewire may have confirmed this, by reporting that the film has over 5 hours of film.

