The Biggest Blockbusters To Look Forward To In June

Sian Welby shares her top picks for June. Picture: Getty / NOW

By Kathryn Knight

June is bringing with it an unrivalled range of blockbuster movies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Summer is full of some of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters we’ve been waiting for this year, from one of the biggest films of 2021, The Matrix Resurrections, to the award-winning King Richard.

Whether you’re looking for your next sci-fi fix like Dune or something to please the whole family like The Boss Baby 2: Family Business – there’s a huge range of blockbusters hitting our screens this summer.

This month, Capital's Sian Welby is sharing her top movie picks landing on NOW...

The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections. Picture: NOW

You bought the long, leather black coat (even though your mates told you it looked ridiculous). You begged your mum to buy you the flip-down Nokia and you started wearing tiny round sunglasses...inside. Your home PC in the ‘computer room’ had the green downwards scrolling screensaver. If you were a 90s kid, The Matrix franchise is part of the DNA of your youth!

The movie that had us all thinking we were in a simulation and all developing an unhealthy crush on Keanu Reeves. Hearing that they’d got the band back together in a new movie - 23 years after the original - gave me goosebumps.

I couldn’t wait to grab a bag of popcorn, turn all the lights off and feast on 148 minutes of absolute 90s nostalgia from the comfort of my sofa. This is a must see for any sci-fi fans.

Stream The Matrix Resurrections on NOW.

King Richard

King Richard. Picture: NOW

This film will actually blow your mind. There’s nothing better in my eyes than a movie based on a true story, especially when real life can be stranger than fiction - and the story of how Venus and Serena Williams became the best tennis players in the world is one that will completely take your breath away.

Two young girls, from a working class family that had every single odd stacked against them for even getting on a tennis court, let alone becoming the world’s best players. It was all a complete vision by one man; their dad, Richard Williams, who had a dream and unbelievably made it all happen.

Will Smith truly deserves his Oscar for playing this complicated character. You’ll love him one minute and hate him the next. I cried my way through the whole thing, it’s absolutely brilliant. You’ll watch it, then tell everyone you know to watch it.

Stream King Richard on NOW from 1 July.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: NOW

There’s no doubt about it. This film was made for the fans. Imagine everything you’ve ever wanted in a Marvel movie and then throw in another 50 things you didn’t even know were possible and that’s what you’ve got. Incredible cameos, mixing of several multiverses, forgotten characters, mind blowing CGI, plot twist after plot twist, and non-stop action.

You’ll be out of breath by the time the movie ends! I’m trying my best to keep this review as cryptic as possible because if you haven’t seen it yet, I want to enjoy every little surprise this movie gives you. Trust me, watch it....and thank me later!

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream on NOW from 15 July.

Once you’ve caught up on all of Sian’s top picks, there’s still plenty more to keep you entertained.

From the unrivalled range of latest blockbusters - like sci-fi epic and Oscar-winning Dune, to the action-packed Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, you can stream big this summer on NOW.

And after all that movie watching (and endless popcorn), if you fancy getting stuck into a gripping new series, here’s our pick of the best shows to stream this June on NOW!

The Midwich Cuckoos

Midwich Cuckoos. Picture: NOW

If you're a fan of Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) – who isn't!? – then you'll want to check out The Midwich Cuckoos, a creepy dystopian thriller guaranteed to be the TV show of the summer.

*Spoiler alert*: a fictional London commuter town falls unconscious for 12 hours. When they finally wake, every woman of a childbearing age discover they are now pregnant! The children born from these women are evil with terrifying motives, which makes for seriously compelling TV (if you can get past the creepy children!).

The best bit? All episodes are out now, so what are you waiting for? Stream every episode of The Midwich Cuckoos on NOW.

Westworld Season 4

Westworld Season 4. Picture: NOW

One of the most popular TV shows of a generation, Westworld, starring Thandie Newton (Crash) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), is back for season 4 and there are even more twists and turns on the way!

Set in an exclusive theme park where those who can afford a ticket get to live out their fantasies without limits, the new series follows on from the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Prepare to explore new worlds and even more anarchy amongst humanity.

Steam Westworld season 4 weekly from 27 June on NOW.

Stream BIG blockbuster movies on NOW this summer and enter to win the ultimate action-packed adventure of your choice, plus an epic cinema experience at Rooftop Film Club – click here.