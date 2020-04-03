Exclusive

WATCH: Matt Lucas Confirms Great British Bake Off Is Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Matt Lucas spoke about his GBBO debut being delayed, and the odd way Noel Fielding helped him land the role.

Little Britain star, Matt Lucas, has landed a role as a host on Great British Bake Off, taking over from Sandi Toksvig; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, his appearance has been postponed.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Matt confirmed that the upcoming series has been delayed, as they were set to start filming in just three weeks.

> Joe Sugg Faints After Suffering Gruesome Injury On Celebrity Bake Off

Matt Lucas will co-host GBBO alongside Noel Fielding. Picture: Getty

"We're just waiting on the government to let us know when we can [begin filming]" said the comedian. "It gives all of our bakers more time to practise, and it means I'll have an even bigger appetite for all of those cakes!"

Matt then shared the odd way he became the latest host of GBBO, saying Noel Fielding - who has hosted the show since 2017 - had dreamt that Matt Lucas was co-hosting the show with him, and urged producers to let him audition for the role.

"It was all very quick - I got the call on Friday; I had an audition on Tuesday, and it was announced on Thursday," said Matt, of the speedy process.

A VERY important message pic.twitter.com/8X03czKetu — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) March 24, 2020

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Stars Over On Our App

While Matt is self-isolating, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he has been supporting the NHS with his 'Baked Potato Song'; a tune which is raising money to give food to NHS workers.

His FeedNHS campaign is out to hopefully provide at least one hot meal to every NHS worker a day. His 'Baked Potato Song' is a revised rendition of a tune he originally performed on Shooting Stars.