Joe Sugg Faints After Suffering Gruesome Injury On Celebrity Bake Off

1 April 2020, 09:09

Joe Sugg faints on Celebrity Bake Off after finger injury
Joe Sugg faints on Celebrity Bake Off after finger injury. Picture: Getty Images/ Channel 4 Celebrity Bake Off

Celebrity Bake Off took a dramatic turn when Joe Sugg passed out after taking the top of his finger off with a peeler- but woke back up to finish the challenge like a true pro!

YouTuber Joe Sugg brought some serious drama to the Celebrity Bake Off star tent when he passed out in the middle of a baking challenge after supposedly chopping the top of his finger off with a peeler!

Joe Sugg Opens Up About Marrying Strictly Girlfriend Dianne Buswell

The Strictly Come Dancing star was competing against This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, The One Show host Alex Jones and singer James Blunt when he sliced off the top of his finger when trying to make a baking tray.

Although he seemed to handle it well at first, he eventually passed out after realising the injury was pretty serious, much to the shock of the cast and crew, who rushed over to give him medical attention.

Amongst all the drama, viewers have been pointing out iconic presenter Alison Hammond is no stranger to celebs fainting in front of her, as Alison was also present during Gillian McKeith's fainting episode on I'm A Celeb all the way back in 2010!

Joe recovered in the most Joe way ever, sitting bolt up right and asking 'how long is left on the timer' and even managed to bag himself star baker, handling the whole thing like an absolute boss!

He wasn't the only injury of the episode, as Alex Jones needed stitches after failing to properly lock in the mixing bowl before using an electric food processor, causing the bowl to explode and cut her hand.

What a clumsy bunch of celebs!

Strictly girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, gave viewers a hint of what was to come on the Tuesday night episode, tweeting 'bless him he faints on it too' and she clearly wasn't exaggerating!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News

Hot On Capital

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

The video has gone viral.

Video Of Neighbours ‘Socially Distant Dancing’ In The Street Goes Viral

Coronavirus

Joe Exotic has a list of country bops featured in his documentary

Netflix’s Tiger King: All Of Joe Exotic’s Released Songs & Who Sings Them
Cardi B is a big fan of Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

Cardi B And The Tiger King: Inside Their Weird Fan Relationship
Joe Wicks has gained a huge following since the UK's been in lockdown

Joe Wicks Gains A 1.2 Million Subscribers In A Week- How Much Money Is The Body Coach Worth?

Coronavirus

Tiger King is amongst the list of shows to binge on TV

5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows To Get Into During Quarantine

Coronavirus