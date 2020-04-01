Joe Sugg Faints After Suffering Gruesome Injury On Celebrity Bake Off

Joe Sugg faints on Celebrity Bake Off after finger injury. Picture: Getty Images/ Channel 4 Celebrity Bake Off

Celebrity Bake Off took a dramatic turn when Joe Sugg passed out after taking the top of his finger off with a peeler- but woke back up to finish the challenge like a true pro!

YouTuber Joe Sugg brought some serious drama to the Celebrity Bake Off star tent when he passed out in the middle of a baking challenge after supposedly chopping the top of his finger off with a peeler!

The Strictly Come Dancing star was competing against This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, The One Show host Alex Jones and singer James Blunt when he sliced off the top of his finger when trying to make a baking tray.

Although he seemed to handle it well at first, he eventually passed out after realising the injury was pretty serious, much to the shock of the cast and crew, who rushed over to give him medical attention.

Amongst all the drama, viewers have been pointing out iconic presenter Alison Hammond is no stranger to celebs fainting in front of her, as Alison was also present during Gillian McKeith's fainting episode on I'm A Celeb all the way back in 2010!

Joe Sugg is the second celebrity to faint in the presence of Alison Hammond #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xGUv4uOIpL — David Brisbane (@DavidB1996) March 31, 2020

Joe recovered in the most Joe way ever, sitting bolt up right and asking 'how long is left on the timer' and even managed to bag himself star baker, handling the whole thing like an absolute boss!

He wasn't the only injury of the episode, as Alex Jones needed stitches after failing to properly lock in the mixing bowl before using an electric food processor, causing the bowl to explode and cut her hand.

What a clumsy bunch of celebs!

‘how long is left on the timer’ is the most joe sugg thing he could’ve said pic.twitter.com/dq9PRyNa29 — nadia (@bwaysugg) March 31, 2020

Strictly girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, gave viewers a hint of what was to come on the Tuesday night episode, tweeting 'bless him he faints on it too' and she clearly wasn't exaggerating!

About to watch @Joe_Sugg on the great British bake off I’m pretty excited bless him he faints on it too 😫 — dianne buswell (@dbuzz6589) March 31, 2020

