The Masked Singer Contestants Are Suffering From 'Crippling Claustrophobia' In Their Costumes

Kelis was unmasked as Daisy on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

According to one of their producers, The Masked Singer celebrities are apparently suffering from claustrophobia in their elaborate costumes.

The Masked Singer contestants are apparently suffering from 'crippling claustrophobia' in their costumes. The ITV show, which has become a massive hit with UK viewers has celebs face off in a singing challenge whilst their identities remain hidden.

With the likes of Patsy Palmer and Teddy Sheringham already revealed, viewers are getting more and more intrigued as to who might be left in the competition.

Who Is Queen Bee? The Masked Singer Fans Convinced On Nicola Roberts Theory

The Masked Singer Daisy has been revealed as Kelis. Picture: ITV

Two executive producers from the show recently revealed exactly how long the celebs are allowed to be in their costumes at once and it's really not that long.

The pair told a tabloid, “The stars were only allowed in their costumes for 20 minutes - we took inspiration from Disney. That’s how long Minnie and Mickey Mouse can be in their costumes before going doolally."

They added, "We ended up being quite strict about it. You don’t want celebrities in costumes going crazy all over the place.”

It was Kelis, who was posing as 'Daisy' who had been affected the most. The producers continued, "It was written into their contracts that they couldn’t tell anyone, even their families, what was going on - In the end, they were as worried about their secret getting out as we were.”

They added, "And as much as the costumes took a bit of getting used to, they all loved them in the end and wanted to keep them."

The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Unveiled So Far?