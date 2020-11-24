Masked Singer Season 2: Release Date & Wild First Look Teaser

The Masked Singer 2 has confirmed start date and it looks wild. Picture: The Masked Singer

'The Masked Singer's' dropped its first teaser for season 2 and everyone is so ready for the wacky singing show to return. So, when is it back on and his is rumoured to be taking their turn performing in a wacky costume for other celebs to judge.

The Masked Singer UK has posted its first snippet teasing series 2 confirming its return and the show is promising to be as wacky as ever as the release date is also let slip!

The Masked Singer Season 2 Will ‘Film In Front Of Studio Audience’ With Strict Measures Taken

We can't think of better timing for the most bizarrely entertaining show on TV to make its return, even with a slightly altered judging panel due to travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Yup, comedian Mo Gilligan will replace Ken Jeong as a celebrity judge for the second series which we're seriously looking forward to seeing as Mo is a certified star.

He will join returning judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora for what is a seriously star-studded lineup.

The teaser shows a brand new bunch of celebs all disguised in the zaniest costumes you could possibly conjure up, posing and dancing in the shadows, keeping their designs very much a mystery at this point.

The show's host, comedian Joel Dommett couldn't be more excited for the show's return and was the first to reveal the ITV show will air early next year.

He said: "I can't believe it's come round so quickly – it comes out in January."

The show will definitely be on our list to help banish the winter blues, and the count down is on until January!

