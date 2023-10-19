MAFS UK: Are Mark And Sean Still Together?

Mark and Sean had a rough start - but are they still an item?

Mark Kiley, 36, and Sean Malkin, 31, were paired by experts and said 'I do' on Married at First Sight. As the final couple to join this year's show pressure was on for them both, especially after Mark said he 'didn't get what he wanted' at the altar.

The self-proclaimed "fashionista" Mark was horrified to find his future husband Sean worked as a store manager at fast fashion brand New Look.

With things not off to a flying start for the couple fans bashed the show for 'poor' pairing. But did the experts know best? Here's everything we know so far.

Are Married At First Sight's Mark and Sean still together?

Despite Mark speaking highly about their wedding and honeymoon on social media, he and Sean have not revealed whether or not they have stood the test of time. We will have to wait until the end of this series to see if the pair managed to work through their differences.

Mark posted both on his Instagram story and his main feed that the honeymoon was "amazing" but his MAFS groom has stayed pretty quiet on socials.

It has to be noted that the pair still follow each other on Instagram, so that could be a sign that there's no trouble in paradise!

Who is MAFS' Mark Kiley?

Mark Kiley is on this year's Married at First Sight but has also been spotted on reality dating show First Dates back in 2017.

The 36-year-old is based in London and works as a customer service manager at the high-end clothing store Childsplay Clothing. Stood at the altar in a white suit, "fashionista" Mark was quick to disapprove his groom's outfit choice, claiming the black get up was "not the one".

After suffering his fair share of heartbreaks Mark said he went onto the show in the hopes of finding 'Mr Right'.

Who is MAFS' Sean Malkin?

31-year-old Sean is from Durham and works as a manager at New Look. He has said he came out to his family and friends later in life and feels like he's 'lost' years which could have helped him navigate the gay dating scene.

Despite Mark's criticisms of Sean at the altar he has remained very positive about the relationship, expressing how he is "obviously really attracted to Mark" and is "looking forward to getting to know each other".

This is Sean's first time on television and he has said that his fellow cast members were "genuine" and he didn't believe anyone was there only "for the cameras".

Mark told our sister station Heart that his "mum loved Sean" and "loved the wedding," as well as stating: "My little brother got on really well with him."

Could a mother-in-law approval mean the pair are loved up? We'll have to wait and see!

