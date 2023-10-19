MAFS UK: Are Mark And Sean Still Together?

19 October 2023, 17:42

Mark and Sean said 'I do' on Channel 4's Married at First Sight
Mark and Sean said 'I do' on Channel 4's Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram @markkiley

Mark and Sean had a rough start - but are they still an item?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Kiley, 36, and Sean Malkin, 31, were paired by experts and said 'I do' on Married at First Sight. As the final couple to join this year's show pressure was on for them both, especially after Mark said he 'didn't get what he wanted' at the altar.

The self-proclaimed "fashionista" Mark was horrified to find his future husband Sean worked as a store manager at fast fashion brand New Look.

With things not off to a flying start for the couple fans bashed the show for 'poor' pairing. But did the experts know best? Here's everything we know so far.

Mark and Sean tied the knot on Married at First Sight
Mark and Sean tied the knot on Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married At First Sight's Mark and Sean still together?

Despite Mark speaking highly about their wedding and honeymoon on social media, he and Sean have not revealed whether or not they have stood the test of time. We will have to wait until the end of this series to see if the pair managed to work through their differences.

Mark posted both on his Instagram story and his main feed that the honeymoon was "amazing" but his MAFS groom has stayed pretty quiet on socials.

It has to be noted that the pair still follow each other on Instagram, so that could be a sign that there's no trouble in paradise!

Married At First Sight UK groom Mark isn’t happy with new husband Sean

Who is MAFS' Mark Kiley?

Mark Kiley is on this year's Married at First Sight but has also been spotted on reality dating show First Dates back in 2017.

The 36-year-old is based in London and works as a customer service manager at the high-end clothing store Childsplay Clothing. Stood at the altar in a white suit, "fashionista" Mark was quick to disapprove his groom's outfit choice, claiming the black get up was "not the one".

After suffering his fair share of heartbreaks Mark said he went onto the show in the hopes of finding 'Mr Right'.

Who is MAFS' Sean Malkin?

31-year-old Sean is from Durham and works as a manager at New Look. He has said he came out to his family and friends later in life and feels like he's 'lost' years which could have helped him navigate the gay dating scene.

Despite Mark's criticisms of Sean at the altar he has remained very positive about the relationship, expressing how he is "obviously really attracted to Mark" and is "looking forward to getting to know each other".

This is Sean's first time on television and he has said that his fellow cast members were "genuine" and he didn't believe anyone was there only "for the cameras".

Mark told our sister station Heart that his "mum loved Sean" and "loved the wedding," as well as stating: "My little brother got on really well with him."

Could a mother-in-law approval mean the pair are loved up? We'll have to wait and see!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island Games is welcoming back some familiar faces from previous years

What Is Love Island Games And How Does It Work?

Capital list every Taylor Swift documentary ever

Every Taylor Swift Film Including New Release ‘Unstoppable’

Maya Jama is excited to host her very first Love Island Games

When Does Love Island Games 2023 Start? Date confirmed

JJ and Ella form a new couple on MAFS UK and Bianca is left disappointed

MAFS UK: Bianca Addresses Husband JJ And Ella’s Secret Relationship

Married At First Sight's Mark has been on First Dates before

MAFS UK: Viewers Recognise New Groom Mark From Another Dating Show

Married at First Sight bride opens up about staggering weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne Naylor's Insane Body Transformation

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024

Is Celebrity Big Brother Coming Back In 2024?

Iconic Big Brother housemates Megan McKenna, Josie Gibson, Pete Bennett and Chantelle Houghton

Iconic Big Brother Contestants – Where Are They Now?

MAFS UK: Jordan married Erica in the experiment

Who Is Jordan From MAFS UK? Age, Job And Instagram Revealed

MAFS UK: Viewers are rooting for Adrienne and Matt to last

MAFS UK: Are Adrienne And Matt Still Together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits