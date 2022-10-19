Married At First Sight’s April Banbury Confirms Split From George Roberts

19 October 2022, 11:54

Capital FM

By Capital FM

April Banbury and George Roberts split shortly after leaving the experiment.

Married at First Sight UK couple April Banbury and George Roberts hit headlines multiple times throughout the E4 show after three of his ex-girlfriends complained to police about his allegedly ‘controlling’ behaviour.

April and George’s relationship continued to be aired, but away from the show April had moved home to London and taken up therapy following the experiment.

MAFS UK’s April Banbury Speaks Out After George Roberts’ Arrest

After Tuesday night’s reunion show, which was filmed when April and George were still together, April confirmed she and George have since split.

April and George from MAFS UK have split
April and George from MAFS UK have split. Picture: E4

Presenter AJ Odudu asked whether she was still with George and she replied: “No. Sadly not.”

She added that she was ready to take a break from dating, saying: “I’m ready to kiss a few more frogs before I find my prince.”

Their breakup comes weeks after George was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, which he is yet to publicly address.

April didn’t address her ex’s arrest either, but has been sharing messages about empowerment and strength over on her Instagram.

MAFS: April and George have split
MAFS: April and George have split. Picture: E4

At the reunion episode, April and George were one of two couples who were still together at the time it was filmed, the other being Jenna and Zoe.

Chanita and Jordan, originally the show’s ‘golden couple’, shocked their co-stars as well as viewers when they arrived at the event separately, revealing they split shortly after the final commitment ceremony.

Matt and Whitney, the series’ most scandalous couple, had also split after ditching their original partners Gemma and Duka to be together.

They explained the long distance between them had driven them apart.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have teased a release of their song covers

Will Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Release Official Versions Of Their Busking Covers?

Everyone's raving about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing recipe online

Olivia Wilde Drops Hint About Famous Salad Dressing Recipe That Broke The Internet

Taylor Swift has eight other people listed on her 'Midnights' songwriting credits

Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Songwriting Credits From William Bowery To Jack Antanoff

What did Selena and Hailey talk about?

What Were Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Talking About At The Gala?

Maya Jama seemingly responded to Ekin-Su's claims about being offered to host Love Island

Maya Jama Appears To Respond To Ekin-Su’s Claims She Was 'Offered Love Island Hosting Role First'

Louis Tomlinson has officially removed One Direction from his bio on socials

Louis Tomlinson Has Officially Removed One Direction From His Bio & It’s The End Of An Era

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star