Married At First Sight’s April Banbury Confirms Split From George Roberts

April Banbury and George Roberts split shortly after leaving the experiment.

Married at First Sight UK couple April Banbury and George Roberts hit headlines multiple times throughout the E4 show after three of his ex-girlfriends complained to police about his allegedly ‘controlling’ behaviour.

April and George’s relationship continued to be aired, but away from the show April had moved home to London and taken up therapy following the experiment.

MAFS UK’s April Banbury Speaks Out After George Roberts’ Arrest

After Tuesday night’s reunion show, which was filmed when April and George were still together, April confirmed she and George have since split.

Presenter AJ Odudu asked whether she was still with George and she replied: “No. Sadly not.”

She added that she was ready to take a break from dating, saying: “I’m ready to kiss a few more frogs before I find my prince.”

Their breakup comes weeks after George was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, which he is yet to publicly address.

April didn’t address her ex’s arrest either, but has been sharing messages about empowerment and strength over on her Instagram.

At the reunion episode, April and George were one of two couples who were still together at the time it was filmed, the other being Jenna and Zoe.

Chanita and Jordan, originally the show’s ‘golden couple’, shocked their co-stars as well as viewers when they arrived at the event separately, revealing they split shortly after the final commitment ceremony.

Matt and Whitney, the series’ most scandalous couple, had also split after ditching their original partners Gemma and Duka to be together.

They explained the long distance between them had driven them apart.

