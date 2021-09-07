Married At First Sight UK’s Adam Suffers Major Wedding Blunder Before Meeting Bride Tayah

7 September 2021, 10:50

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adam had a very awkward moment before meeting his bride Tayah on Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK saw yet another couple walk down the aisle on Monday night; Adam and Tayah.

But before Adam even met his new bride he suffered an awkward moment when he mistook his Tayah’s bridesmaid to be his mystery woman.

Get To Know Tayah And Adam From Married At First Sight 2021

Waiting at the altar, Adam turned around as Tayah’s best friend walked down the aisle and said: “Wow, hi nice to meet you.”

Adam was wowed by both the bridesmaid and the bride on MAFS UK
Adam was wowed by both the bridesmaid and the bride on MAFS UK. Picture: E4
Adam's dad informed him it was the bridesmaid walking down the aisle
Adam's dad informed him it was the bridesmaid walking down the aisle. Picture: E4

His dad however quickly informed Adam: “That’s the bridesmaid, Adam, false alarm.”

When Tayah arrived moments later however, he seemed even more wowed.

Viewers were in hysterics nonetheless, with one person tweeting: “Adam was quite happy with the bridesmaid.”

“Omg is Adam gonna run off with the bridesmaid?” Wrote another.

Adam and Tayah quickly got on
Adam and Tayah quickly got on. Picture: E4

“Adam falling for the bridesmaid. Ouch,” joked a third.

“DYINGGGGGGG at Adam mistaking the bridesmaid for his bride [sic],” someone else added.

Adam and Tayah quickly got on after meeting, but her mum wasn’t so sure about the situation.

After first calling her daughter’s decision “not what we do,” she went on to quiz Adam about why he too was taking part in the show.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021

All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

Has Cardi B named her baby yet?

Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

1D fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan reunion

One Direction Fans Call For Harry Styles And Niall Horan To Reunite Over Joint Hobby

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode

Here's Why Shannon Singh Was Upset With The Love Island Reunion

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him