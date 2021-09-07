Married At First Sight UK’s Adam Suffers Major Wedding Blunder Before Meeting Bride Tayah

Adam had a very awkward moment before meeting his bride Tayah on Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK saw yet another couple walk down the aisle on Monday night; Adam and Tayah.

But before Adam even met his new bride he suffered an awkward moment when he mistook his Tayah’s bridesmaid to be his mystery woman.

Get To Know Tayah And Adam From Married At First Sight 2021

Waiting at the altar, Adam turned around as Tayah’s best friend walked down the aisle and said: “Wow, hi nice to meet you.”

Adam was wowed by both the bridesmaid and the bride on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Adam's dad informed him it was the bridesmaid walking down the aisle. Picture: E4

His dad however quickly informed Adam: “That’s the bridesmaid, Adam, false alarm.”

When Tayah arrived moments later however, he seemed even more wowed.

Viewers were in hysterics nonetheless, with one person tweeting: “Adam was quite happy with the bridesmaid.”

“Omg is Adam gonna run off with the bridesmaid?” Wrote another.

Adam and Tayah quickly got on. Picture: E4

“Adam falling for the bridesmaid. Ouch,” joked a third.

“DYINGGGGGGG at Adam mistaking the bridesmaid for his bride [sic],” someone else added.

Adam and Tayah quickly got on after meeting, but her mum wasn’t so sure about the situation.

After first calling her daughter’s decision “not what we do,” she went on to quiz Adam about why he too was taking part in the show.

