MAFS UK Star Kasia London Removes ‘Husband’ Kwame From Wedding Photos

11 October 2022, 12:07

Capital FM

By Capital FM

MAFS UK’s Kasia London has made her feelings clear about husband Kwame Badu.

Married at First Sight UK has hit headlines multiple times this year, and the latest shock movement is from Kasia London who’s removed her husband Kwame Badu from all their wedding photos.

Like all the other couples on the show, Kasia and Kwame met for the first time at the altar and, although they didn’t hit it off straight away, they did build a strong bond.

However, as the show continues the couple have continued to face difficulties, mostly over Kwame’s hesitance to take their relationship to an intimate level.

MAFS UK’s April Banbury Speaks Out After George Roberts’ Arrest

And in one recent episode which saw all the couples visit their respective partners’ homes, Kwame chose not to take Kasia to his house and instead showed her around his local high street and nearby park.

MAFS UK: It seems Kasia and Kwame are no longer together
MAFS UK: It seems Kasia and Kwame are no longer together. Picture: E4
Kasia has hinted at her relationship status with Kwame
Kasia has hinted at her relationship status with Kwame. Picture: E4

The move had viewers claiming he was hiding another relationship.

The couples have to wait until the end of the series to reveal whether or not they’re still together, but Kasia posted a pretty telling sign on Instagram hinting they’re no longer together.

The beauty salon owner posted a string of their wedding photos but chose to block him out completely from the pictures by scribbling in red.

She wrote in the caption that Kwame ‘was never going to be for me’ and even shaded the red suit he wore on the day by jotting down a list of what she’d like on her ‘actual wedding day.’

Kasia said: “Mafs is back on our screens tonight on @e4grams @e4mafsuk & I'm rooting for the remaining couples. I LOVE, LOVE.

“This 1 was NEVER going to be for me and I'm okay with that. The wedding was a practice run & I've learned what NOT to do next time. More importantly, I get to choose everything to it's finest detail when the ULTIMATE REAL BIG day happens.”

Sharing her list of what she wants at her next wedding, Kasia added: “5 things I think I'll need on my actual wedding day: 1. @bereshammond singing a live set of a minimum of 10 songs with his amazing live band. 2. Everything ALL white & gold. 3. My husband will have good taste in clothes and will NOT turn up at the end of the isle in an old man's red suit.

Kwame concerned viewers after refusing to take Kasia to his home
Kwame concerned viewers after refusing to take Kasia to his home. Picture: E4

“4. A man who is true to himself, hustles just like me, if not even harder and likes to live a 'too blessed 2 be stressed' kinda lifestyle. 5. ALL OF my loved ones in attendance which is very few. I keep my circle very small.”

Kwame has since explained he didn't want to take Kasia to his house as it's also where his children live.

Married at First Sight airs until 13 October, when the contestants will finally reveal whether they’re still together.

