Seven New Faces Are Joining The Made In Chelsea Cast – Here’s Who They Are

18 March 2019, 16:10

Here are some of the new faces joining the Made In Chelsea cast.
Here are some of the new faces joining the Made In Chelsea cast. Picture: Instagram

Here’s who will be joining the existing cast of the Chelsea-based reality TV show.

Made In Chelsea’s about to get a bit of a shake up with SEVEN brand new faces joining the cast for the new series.

Made In Chelsea: Sam Thompson, Sister Louise And Ryan Libbey Have QUIT The E4 Series

Series 17 will see the original cast revamped, and some of the newbie even have a connection to the old guard. Here’s who they are…

Maeva D'Ascanio

She was born in Paris and previously dated MIC’s Miles Nazaire for three years. She told Hello Magazine, “I’m hot-tempered, have a strong character and need to watch what I say. Sometimes I can't control myself. I've made some enemies already. I'm not close to the girls who are already on the show – they seem a bit bitchy – and I can feel the jealousy.”

Amelia Mist

21-year-old Amelia isn’t actually from Chelsea (shock, horror) but comes from Dorset, though she spends a lot of time in London. She’s also a student at Richmond, The American International University in London.

Verity Bowditch

Verity is dating current cast member James Taylor, but didn’t tell him he was joining the show before filming began. Awk.

Rosi Mai

Rosi studied History Of Art at the Courtauld Institute Of Art in London and often posts photos of her travels around St Tropez, Ibiza, Marbella and more.

Ollie Buck

Ollie is from London and is a rugby player, who is also friends with Digby from the old cast too.

Angus Findlay

Angus is just 20-years old, the youngest of the new cast. He revealed, “I think James [Taylor] and Miles [Navaire] are feeling threatened. Sometimes they're friendly, but then they don’t trust me and call me a boy."

Freddie Browne

Freddie’s not from Chelsea either, but pretty close by in Borough. Judging by his Instagram, he loves a party, so should fit right in!

The next series of Made In Chelsea starts on Monday 25th March 2019.

