James Dunmore & Lucy Watson’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Dating? Are They Engaged?

Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015. Picture: instagram

James Dunmore and Lucy Watson are possibly our favourite Made In Chelsea couple ever.

James Dunmore and Lucy Watson met on the E4 reality show, often post loved-up selfies on social media are head over heels in love.

But how did they meet? How long have they been dating? And are they planning to get married? Here’s everything you need to know.

How did James Dunmore & Lucy Watson get together?

The pair were introduced in 2015 and it was love at first sight.

Speaking in an interview with OK magazine in 2016, Lucy admitted it was her who pursued him.

She said: “He was a bit mysterious to me. I just felt like he was a really nice person and I kind of pursued him really.”

Do they live together?

Yes. The pair bought their first home together in August 2017.

Lucy announced the news in a gorgeous Instagram post, which she captioned: “adventures with this one are quite great @james_dunmore and today we bought our first house together.”

Are they engaged?

The pair are not engaged and although she’s open to the idea of getting married, Lucy has made it clear she would ‘never’ be the one to propose to James.

Speaking in an interview back 2016, she said: “Ha! No way. I'd never do that. I'm not sexist, but I do think it's one of the roles that a man should embrace. But I'm not even remotely thinking about that right now.”