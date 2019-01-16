James Dunmore & Lucy Watson’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Dating? Are They Engaged?

16 January 2019, 16:50

Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015.
Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015. Picture: instagram

James Dunmore and Lucy Watson are possibly our favourite Made In Chelsea couple ever.

James Dunmore and Lucy Watson met on the E4 reality show, often post loved-up selfies on social media are head over heels in love.

But how did they meet? How long have they been dating? And are they planning to get married? Here’s everything you need to know.

Made In Chelsea Favourite Oliver Proudlock Announces He's Engaged

How did James Dunmore & Lucy Watson get together?

The pair were introduced in 2015 and it was love at first sight.

Speaking in an interview with OK magazine in 2016, Lucy admitted it was her who pursued him.

She said: “He was a bit mysterious to me. I just felt like he was a really nice person and I kind of pursued him really.”

Do they live together?

Yes. The pair bought their first home together in August 2017.

Lucy announced the news in a gorgeous Instagram post, which she captioned: “adventures with this one are quite great @james_dunmore and today we bought our first house together.”

Are they engaged?

The pair are not engaged and although she’s open to the idea of getting married, Lucy has made it clear she would ‘never’ be the one to propose to James.

Speaking in an interview back 2016, she said: “Ha! No way. I'd never do that. I'm not sexist, but I do think it's one of the roles that a man should embrace. But I'm not even remotely thinking about that right now.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rob Kardashian has been open with his weight loss journey over the years

Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: What Does He Look Like Now?
Love Island's Jess Hayes pregnant

Love Island Jessica Hayes Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend Dan Lawry And Baby Details Revealed
Olivia Attwood's robbed of luxury goods at house with boyfriend Bradley Dack

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Robbed Of Luxury Cars & Watches By 'Disgusting' Thieves
Megan Barton-Hanson has been feuding with the pro skater.

Megan Barton-Hanson Branded A ‘Hypocrite’ By Followers As Feud With Vanessa Bauer Rages On
Nicki Minaj, Caitlyn Jenner and Lea Michele shared their #10YearChallenge

The Most Notable '10 Year Challenge' Celebrity Transformations

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Kylie Jenner leg scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Did The Kardashian Star Really Get The Mark On Her Leg
Made In Chelsea's James Dunmore is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019

Who Is James Dunmore? Made In Chelsea Star’s Net Worth, Girlfriend And Instagram Revealed
Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself
Sex Education viewers confused at the American style high school in Wales

Netflix's Sex Education: Why Does The British Comedy Feel So American?