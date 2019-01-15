Who Is James Dunmore? Made In Chelsea Star’s Net Worth, Girlfriend And Instagram Revealed

Made In Chelsea's James Dunmore is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019.

Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 features James Dunmore and his MIC pal Sam Thompson but who is the reality star? Here’s everything you need to know including his sisters and family.

James Dunmore has returned to our TV screens on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 with Sam Thompson after quitting Made In Chelsea in 2016.

Boyfriend of Lucy Watson, the 29 year old hasn’t been seen much on our TV screens since he left the reality show but has been very busy travelling the world, taking on big fitness challenges and sharing it all on Instagram.

So who is James Dunmore? What’s his relationship with Lucy like? And what happened to his sisters? Here’s everything you need to know.

James Dunmore joins Sam Thompson on Celebrity Coach Trip.

James Dunmore facts and net worth

Born on April 6, 1989, James is most famous for his reality TV background.

As part of Made In Chelsea from 2015-2016, he has also signed with a top modelling agency.

It's reported he has a healthy net worth of £1.5million.

Who is James Dunmore’s girlfriend?

In case you didn’t know, James has been dating Lucy Watson, one of MIC’s most famous stars, since 2015 after they met while filming the show.

The smitten couple, who love to show off their toned bodies together on exotic beaches, have been together ever since and even bought a house together.

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore are one smitten couple.

They quit Made In Chelsea together in 2016 to focus on other projects.

James Dunmore’s family and tragic loss

Sadly, James lost two of his closest family members, his sisters Jodi and Lucinda within 20 months of each other.

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis from a young age, they sadly lost their battle at just 21 and 19 years old.

Since then, James has continued to raise awareness for the disease as he believes he ‘owes it to his sisters’ to continue. He's done a great job so far, even taking on Mount Kilimanjaro.