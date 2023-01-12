M3GAN Is Apparently Getting A Second Film

By Kathryn Knight

Horror movie M3GAN is reportedly in discussions for a second film.

M3GAN, the film about a life-size robot doll gone wrong, has been a box office hit and there’s rumours it’s getting a part two.

The team behind the movie recently spoke to Collider, with director Gerard Johnstone admitting a second movie could be his next project.

He said: “Oh, well, there's talk of a sequel, but we'll have to wait and see.”

M3GAN is in talks for part two. Picture: Alamy

Producer James Wan also touched on the subject, explaining many of his projects are able to expand into franchises.

Here's what he said:

What I will say to that is, in any of my movies, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or Saw, or Malignant, or M3GAN here, we like to think of a bigger world. For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go - James Wan to Collider

There’s been hype for M3GAN ever since the trailer dropped at the end of last year, and as it approaches its release date there’s even more excitement about a possible second film.

The fact discussions about another movie are happening before it’s even been released are a positive sign for M3GAN fans hoping to see more of the AI doll.

M3GAN has been a box office success. Picture: Alamy

M3GAN could 'return for revenge' in a second film. Picture: Alamy

Wan has also since teased the revenge of M3GAN on Facebook.

He wrote: “Jason Blum and myself are beyond thankful and grateful to see how much love M3GAN is receiving, and hopefully what all this means is that we get the chance to explore the bigger world of A.I. and perhaps witness — M3gan’s Revenge????”

The film is about a life-like doll programmed to be a little girl’s best friend, but it takes its role to protect the child to extreme levels.

