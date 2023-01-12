M3GAN Is Apparently Getting A Second Film

12 January 2023, 11:00

By Kathryn Knight

Horror movie M3GAN is reportedly in discussions for a second film.

M3GAN, the film about a life-size robot doll gone wrong, has been a box office hit and there’s rumours it’s getting a part two.

The team behind the movie recently spoke to Collider, with director Gerard Johnstone admitting a second movie could be his next project.

He said: “Oh, well, there's talk of a sequel, but we'll have to wait and see.”

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Meet The New Love Interests

M3GAN is in talks for part two
M3GAN is in talks for part two. Picture: Alamy

Producer James Wan also touched on the subject, explaining many of his projects are able to expand into franchises.

Here's what he said:

What I will say to that is, in any of my movies, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or Saw, or Malignant, or M3GAN here, we like to think of a bigger world. For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go

- James Wan to Collider

There’s been hype for M3GAN ever since the trailer dropped at the end of last year, and as it approaches its release date there’s even more excitement about a possible second film.

The fact discussions about another movie are happening before it’s even been released are a positive sign for M3GAN fans hoping to see more of the AI doll.

M3GAN has been a box office success
M3GAN has been a box office success. Picture: Alamy
M3GAN could 'return for revenge' in a second film
M3GAN could 'return for revenge' in a second film. Picture: Alamy

Wan has also since teased the revenge of M3GAN on Facebook.

He wrote: “Jason Blum and myself are beyond thankful and grateful to see how much love M3GAN is receiving, and hopefully what all this means is that we get the chance to explore the bigger world of A.I. and perhaps witness — M3gan’s Revenge????”

The film is about a life-like doll programmed to be a little girl’s best friend, but it takes its role to protect the child to extreme levels.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Too Hot To Handle has been renewed for series 5

Too Hot To Handle Has Confirmed Series 5 Is On Its Way

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

Have Maya Jama and Stormzy rekindled their relationship?

Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins has an impressive link to some A-list celebs

Love Island Star Olivia Hawkins’ Unexpected Link To Michelle Keegan And Emma Watson

Pamela Anderson is releasing her own documentary

All The Details On Pamela Anderson's Netflix Documentary: 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Rihanna oozed main character energy at the 2023 Golden Globes

Every Moment Rihanna Was The Main Character At The 2023 Golden Globes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star