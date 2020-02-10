Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce Left Out Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce omitted from Oscars tribute. Picture: Getty Images

Oscars viewers have expressed their disappointment after actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were excluded from the show's 'In Memoriam' section.

This year's Oscars ceremony didn't quite pass without controversy, as viewers criticised the decision to omit actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce from the Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' section.

The emotional moment in the show is where the Academy pays tribute to those within the film industry who have sadly passed away in the last year.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a cover of The Beatles' iconic track 'Yesterday' on stage, as pictures were shown on screens behind paying tribute to stars including Kirk Douglas and Doris Day.

Respects were also paid to Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball star who was tragically killed alongside his daughter Gianna and several others in a helicopter crash last month.

ABC's Coverage Of The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

However, viewers were disappointed to see that Riverdale's Luke Perry and Descendants' Cameron Boyce were both missing from the show's tribute.

Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews in Riverdale, died on March 4th last year at the age of 52. The actor was also known for his long-standing roles in Beverly Hills and 90210.

His omission was particularly notable as Luke's final film role came in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was nominated in ten categories at the Academy Awards and took home two trophies on the night.

Disney star Cameron Boyce was best-known for his role as Carlos in the three Descendants movies. The actor died in his sleep in July last year at the age of 20, after suffering an epileptic seizure.

shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed. — jen🤠 (@jenjkellerr) February 10, 2020

The fact that The Academy failed to include Luke Perry AND Cameron Boyce in their tribute is something I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QvaH36IXyH — sara⛄️❄️ (@sarareneexo) February 10, 2020

it’s so upsetting they didn’t include luke perry or cameron boyce in the oscars memoriam. they have both contributed so much to entertainment and luke was even in ouatih. he was fantastic. i miss them so much and wish they were still here ❤️ — 𝐥𝐨𝐮 | 𝐭𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐰𝐬 ✪ ⩔ (@buckywilscn) February 10, 2020

Skai Jackson, who starred alongside Cameron in Disney's Jessie, took to Twitter to question why he wasn't included.

"Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him? It would have been nice if he was acknowledged… Smh," wrote the 17-year-old actor and YouTuber.

Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him? It would have been nice if he was acknowledged... Smh. #Oscars — Skai (@skaijackson) February 10, 2020

This year's Academy Awards saw Parasite become the first non-English language film in history to take the show's top prize of Best Picture - beating the bookies favourite, World War One epic 1917.

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor for his powerful performance as the lead in Joker.

