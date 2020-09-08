Love Island USA Season 2: UK Viewers Have Some Hilarious Reactions

8 September 2020, 11:15

Love Island UK viewers are already addicted to Love Island USA
Love Island UK viewers are already addicted to Love Island USA. Picture: ITV2 / Twitter

UK viewers had some pretty relatable reactions to the second series of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA is going ahead despite the global pandemic, as the contestants hope to find love in isolation in a plush Las Vegas hotel penthouse.

Love Island USA Instagram Handles: Follow The Cast Of Series 2!

The new series began two weeks before being aired in the UK, so when it launched on Monday night die hard Love Island fans couldn’t wait to get their fix.

Love Island USA is going ahead in a penthouse in Las Vegas
Love Island USA is going ahead in a penthouse in Las Vegas. Picture: ITV2

Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman, Love Island USA is managing to fill the void left by Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling.

When it began on Monday 7 September, most viewers were quick to admit they’re already addicted while some just couldn’t help but compare it to the UK version of the show – which typically takes place in a villa in Mallorca and was cancelled this year.

Keeping a close eye on the guys entering the villa and their tactics at hand, one person tweeted: “Love Island USA season two has me thinking that American guys have just discovered the lip bite.”

“I can’t believe how quickly I got addicted to Love Island USA,” wrote another.

Summarising the new series’ islanders, one person tweeted: “First ep of Love Island USA tonight. One girl describes here type as “maybe someone my blood type in case I ever need an organ”

Love Island USA is on every night at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Gigi Hadid has two older half sisters

Gigi Hadid And Sister Marielle Shock Fans At How Much They Look Alike

Government to cut household gathering limit after COVID-19 spike

COVID-19: Household Gathering Limit To Be Cut As Spike In UK Cases

Khloe Kardashian had fans asking if she's pregnant

Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Why Fans Think She’s Expecting Again

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber spark relationship rumours being spotted on date

'Kissing Booth's' Jacob Elordi Takes Kaia Gerber On NYC Date As Relationship Rumours Hot Up
Zendaya posted the same message to Twitter several times

Zendaya's Fans Roast Her On Social Media For Posting Same Message Four Times

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters