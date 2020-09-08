Love Island USA Season 2: UK Viewers Have Some Hilarious Reactions

Love Island UK viewers are already addicted to Love Island USA. Picture: ITV2 / Twitter

UK viewers had some pretty relatable reactions to the second series of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA is going ahead despite the global pandemic, as the contestants hope to find love in isolation in a plush Las Vegas hotel penthouse.

The new series began two weeks before being aired in the UK, so when it launched on Monday night die hard Love Island fans couldn’t wait to get their fix.

Love Island USA is going ahead in a penthouse in Las Vegas. Picture: ITV2

Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman, Love Island USA is managing to fill the void left by Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling.

When it began on Monday 7 September, most viewers were quick to admit they’re already addicted while some just couldn’t help but compare it to the UK version of the show – which typically takes place in a villa in Mallorca and was cancelled this year.

Keeping a close eye on the guys entering the villa and their tactics at hand, one person tweeted: “Love Island USA season two has me thinking that American guys have just discovered the lip bite.”

“I can’t believe how quickly I got addicted to Love Island USA,” wrote another.

Me hiding from myself pic.twitter.com/8PeIIXUnF6 — Kate Lambie (@katelambie) September 7, 2020

I can’t believe how quickly I got addicted to love island usa pic.twitter.com/nAcqvKCdyg — annual love island stan ˣ (@ungodlyiris) September 7, 2020

Love Island USA season two has me thinking that American guys have just discovered the lip bite — Freckles (@Brown_Derek49) September 8, 2020

First ep of Love Island USA tonight. One girl describes here type as “maybe someone my blood type in case I ever need an organ” — rhi (@rhianne_jones) September 7, 2020

Just switched from watching an episode of University Challenge to Love Island USA, and I can’t think of a bigger downgrade since Brian left Westlife to go solo — Nia Jones (@niajones92) September 7, 2020

the brits are watching love island usa....... pic.twitter.com/bq8JXIafUq — ً (@zendxyas) September 7, 2020

The uk: love island USA sounds shit compared to the uk



The uk 5 minutes into the first episode of love island USA:#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/egM0DE4H36 — 𝕥𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕒 ⎕ (@eds_shirtsleeve) September 7, 2020

Summarising the new series’ islanders, one person tweeted: “First ep of Love Island USA tonight. One girl describes here type as “maybe someone my blood type in case I ever need an organ”

Love Island USA is on every night at 9pm on ITV2.

