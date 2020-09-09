Love Island USA Host: Who Is Arielle Vandenberg? Age, Boyfriend And Instagram

Arielle Vandenberg is the host of Love Island USA. Picture: ITV2 / PA

Love Island USA is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg – from her age to her Instagram handle, here’s everything you need to know about the presenter…

Love Island USA is back for season two and the show had some hilarious reactions from Brits when it began in the UK, but the contestants and the series’ presenter Arielle Vandenberg have kept viewers hooked.

Arielle best known as being the host of Love Island, but she’s also starred in sitcoms, adverts, and worked as a model.

She also shot to fame on now-defunct video platform Vine before it shut down in 2017.

Get to know Arielle here, including her age, boyfriend and Instagram…

Arielle Vandenberg age

Arielle is 33 years old, her birthday is 27 September 1986.

One of her first TV appearances was as an extra in CSI when she was 20 years old.

Who is Arielle Vandenberg’s boyfriend?

Arielle Vandenberg is engaged to boyfriend Matt Cutshall. Picture: PA

Arielle is engaged to boyfriend Matt Cutshall, a former member of boy band ‘It Boys’ who now has a huge social media following.

The couple got engaged in September 2019, after just over two years together.

Does Arielle Vandenberg have Instagram?

Arielle has over a million Instagram followers. Picture: Arielle Vandenberg/Instagram

You can follow Love Island host on Instagram @Arielle, where she has over 1.3 million followers.

The 33-year-old uses the platform to share glamorous selfies, photos of her Chihuahua, and hilarious videos of herself dancing.

