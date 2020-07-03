Love Island Australia: Jaxon Admits He ‘Didn’t Have Fun’ With Shelby

Jaxon and Shelby's romance didn't last on Love Island Australia. Picture: Love Island Australia / ITV

Love Island Australia season one couple Jaxon and Shelby’s romance was not to last – here’s what happened.

After Jaxon Human and Shelby 'Bilby' Mills coupled up on Love Island Australia, viewers had hopes they’d make a cute couple.

*Love Island Australia season one spoilers ahead*

However, their short-lived relationship wasn’t meant to be, and after he was booted from the villa in 2018 Jaxon opened up on why things didn’t work out.

The reality TV star admitted they weren’t ‘having fun’ amid all of their deep conversations.

Love Island Australia: Jaxon seemed smitten with Shelby at first. Picture: Love Island Australia/YouTube

Speaking to MailOnline Australia when he left the villa, Jaxon said: “Everything was deep and meaningful when we were conversing and there wasn't really that laughter, there wasn't really that fun.

“I didn't feel like it was a very strong relationship.”

After being confronted by Shelby who called him “fake” after hearing from the boys he wasn’t sure about their coupling, Jaxon explained he didn't know what he was doing in the villa.

He added: “My emotions played on me a lot in the villa.

“I didn't say anything bad, I just said ‘I’m not sure what I'm doing in the villa, I don't know if this was the right decision, I don't know if this person's right for me’.”

Shelby and Jaxon seemed to have a lot in common at the start of their romance. Picture: Love Island Australia/YouTube

Jaxon explained: “Every moment that I spent with Shelby was fantastic, but my emotions when I was away were different.

He continued: “It was little things. I would think, 'what's happening, what's going on?' I was very confused and I wasn't honest.'

Jaxon and Shelby eventually had a showdown in the villa, when she confronted him about his feelings, branding him “fake”.

He was booted from the villa the following day.

