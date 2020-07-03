Love Island Australia: Jaxon Admits He ‘Didn’t Have Fun’ With Shelby

3 July 2020, 13:33

Jaxon and Shelby's romance didn't last on Love Island Australia
Jaxon and Shelby's romance didn't last on Love Island Australia. Picture: Love Island Australia / ITV

Love Island Australia season one couple Jaxon and Shelby’s romance was not to last – here’s what happened.

After Jaxon Human and Shelby 'Bilby' Mills coupled up on Love Island Australia, viewers had hopes they’d make a cute couple.

*Love Island Australia season one spoilers ahead*

However, their short-lived relationship wasn’t meant to be, and after he was booted from the villa in 2018 Jaxon opened up on why things didn’t work out.

Love Island Australia: Full Cast's Instagram Handles Revealed

The reality TV star admitted they weren’t ‘having fun’ amid all of their deep conversations.

Love Island Australia: Jaxon seemed smitten with Shelby at first
Love Island Australia: Jaxon seemed smitten with Shelby at first. Picture: Love Island Australia/YouTube

Speaking to MailOnline Australia when he left the villa, Jaxon said: “Everything was deep and meaningful when we were conversing and there wasn't really that laughter, there wasn't really that fun.

“I didn't feel like it was a very strong relationship.”

After being confronted by Shelby who called him “fake” after hearing from the boys he wasn’t sure about their coupling, Jaxon explained he didn't know what he was doing in the villa.

He added: “My emotions played on me a lot in the villa. 

“I didn't say anything bad, I just said ‘I’m not sure what I'm doing in the villa, I don't know if this was the right decision, I don't know if this person's right for me’.”

Shelby and Jaxon seemed to have a lot in common at the start of their romance
Shelby and Jaxon seemed to have a lot in common at the start of their romance. Picture: Love Island Australia/YouTube

Jaxon explained: “Every moment that I spent with Shelby was fantastic, but my emotions when I was away were different.

He continued: “It was little things. I would think, 'what's happening, what's going on?' I was very confused and I wasn't honest.' 

Jaxon and Shelby eventually had a showdown in the villa, when she confronted him about his feelings, branding him “fake”.

He was booted from the villa the following day.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp almost broke up for good on Love Island

Love Island’s Finn Tapp Had Row With Producers After Game Implied He ‘Had His Head Turned’ From Paige Turley
A huge list of countries has been officially approved as holiday locations you can travel to

Full List Of Approved Countries England Can Travel To Which Are Exempt From Quarantine

A 'Fine Line' eyeshadow palette has been created by a Harry Styles fan

Harry Styles Fan Creates ‘Fine Line’ Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It’s Glowy AF

Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Zayn Malik fans couldn't get over how much Adie Garcia sounded like the 1D star

Zayn Malik Voice Double Goes Viral On Twitter After Fans Mistake Him For Former One Direction Star
Gyms can reopen 'in a couple of weeks'

Boris Johnson Says Gyms Can Reopen In ‘A Couple Of Weeks’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos