Love Island Hint At What’s To Come In 2021 Series In Brand New Trailer

By Capital FM

The full Love Island trailer is finally here, and ITV are promising a series bigger than ever before.

Love Island 2021 is set to be one of the best series yet after a whole year off of TV screens.

The full trailer finally dropped over the weekend, and the teaser featuring Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling promises to be one of the most steamy series.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

The line-up of singletons are set to head over to Mallorca in the next couple of weeks, but the trailer was filmed in London, showing a bunch of singletons running toward one of the iconic red jeeps.

Laura Whitmore is hosting Love Island 2021. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Singletons run toward the Love Island jeep in the new trailer. Picture: ITV

A guy in the barbers dashes outside to join the wild singletons, while a builder in an open high-vis jacket catches the eye of a blonde girl running.

The trademark, personalised white suitcases that each contestant receives also make a return.

Men in Hawaiian shirts fill the streets alongside girls in heels and dresses, while the villa’s poolside bean bags fall onto the pavement around them.

The Love Island trailer teases a steamy new series. Picture: ITV

Love Island starts on 28 June. Picture: ITV

Some of the cast sip cocktails on sun loungers before Voiceover Iain stands on top of the jeep to announce: “This is not a drill!”

Aubergines make a frequent appearance in the ad, promising yet another steamy series from the ITV favourite series.

The ad confirms the series will begin “this June,” with the start date said to be Monday 28th.

