Love Island 2021 Producers Casting 'More Bisexual Contestants'

24 May 2021, 10:58

Love Island bosses want 'the most inclusive line-up yet' for 2021
Love Island bosses want 'the most inclusive line-up yet' for 2021. Picture: ITV
Love Island 2021 could see more bisexual people among the contestants.

Love Island is due to return to Mallorca this summer after a year off, and its comeback is set to be bigger than ever.

This year, Love Island producers are reportedly hoping to find more bisexual contestants in a bid to boost representation.

According to the tabloids bosses are searching for more cast members who are attracted to both men and women.

Katie Salmon on Love Island 2016 was the show's first openly bisexual contestant
Katie Salmon on Love Island 2016 was the show's first openly bisexual contestant. Picture: ITV2

“Love Island has always been inclusive,” a source said. “The only criteria is that you’re over 18 and looking for love.

“But this is the first year that finding contestants with more fluid sexuality has been part of the briefing.

“The casting team have been doing their best to tick that box as they whittle down the pool of contestants to the final numbers.”

Katie Salmon in 2016 was the villa’s first openly bisexual cast member.

Megan Barton Hanson came out as bisexual after Love Island
Megan Barton Hanson came out as bisexual after Love Island. Picture: Getty

And Megan Barton Hanson, who appeared on the show in 2018, came out as bisexual after her time on the show.

The source added: “The advantage Love Island has over these shows is that the pairings are organic. No one puts them together, they choose each other. So there is the potential for genuine same-sex relationships.”

Love Island will be returning to Mallorca soon, with the series’ start date set for June.

