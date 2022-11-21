Love Is Blind’s SK & Raven Split After Cheating Allegations

SK and Raven from Love Is Blind series 3 have split. Picture: Netflix / Raven Ross/Instagram

We’ve officially lost all hope in love.

Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada and Raven Ross stayed in a relationship despite him saying ‘I do not’ at the altar, but just a few weeks after confirming their romance on the reunion show, they’ve announced they’ve split up.

SK was accused of cheating on Raven in the weeks following Love Is Blind series three.

Announcing their breakup in a joint statement, the former couple wrote: “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways.

“Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

SK and Raven revealed on the reunion show they were still dating. Picture: Netflix

They added: “Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Over the weekend Raven deleted most of the photos of SK from her Instagram, fuelling theories they’d split.

She left just one post from their wedding day, a carousel of pictures taken on their big day including a selfie of them together.

After the reunion episode aired, a woman took to TikTok to claim she and SK had dated after meeting in 2019 before he went on Love is Blind, and that they continued to date after.

She followed up her video with screenshots allegedly from the reality star and pictures of them on holiday together.

SK and Raven announced their split in a joint statement. Picture: Raven Ross/Instagram

Seemingly in response, Raven said in her own since-deleted video: “Rumours are rumours and we’re fine. That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”

The remaining couples from season three are now just Colleen and Matt and Alexa and Brennon.

