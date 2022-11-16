Love Is Blind’s SK And Raven On How They Reunited After He Said ‘No’ At The Altar

16 November 2022, 12:59

By Kathryn Knight

Love Is Blind’s SK and Raven are one of the few couples still together from season three.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada shocked viewers when he said ‘I do not’ to fiancée Raven Ross on their wedding day, but they stunned Love is Blind fans all over again at the reunion when they revealed they’re still together.

In a new interview, the couple have opened up on how they reconciled after the awkward scenes, with Raven admitting they never actually discussed their definitive answers for their wedding day.

Love Is Blind’s Zanab & Cole Speak Out After Reunion Episode Divides Viewers

Speaking to Us Weekly, Raven said: “In some ways, I was definitely shocked.”

SK and Raven from Love is Blind S3 are still together
SK and Raven from Love is Blind S3 are still together. Picture: Netflix
SK said 'no' to Raven at the altar
SK said 'no' to Raven at the altar. Picture: Raven Ross/Instagram

She went on: “Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us.”

The fitness instructor said they’ve since worked through their problems and that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today,” she explained. “Pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”

SK began grad school shortly after filming Love is Blind, meaning their romance is now a long-distance one, but Raven said they’ve ‘grown so much’ from the challenge.

The other Love is Blind series 3 couples who are still together are Brennon and Alexa, who both said ‘I do!’ and Matt and Colleen, who wed despite a few relationship hiccups along the way.

Bartise and Nancy didn’t make it beyond the altar, after he said ‘I do not’ to his fiancée – which saw her family devastated by the decision.

In the reunion they admitted they hadn’t seen each other since the wedding.

Zanab and Cole also didn’t tie the knot, after she told him at the altar he had ‘destroyed her self confidence’.

