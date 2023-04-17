Netflix Apologises After 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Delays

17 April 2023, 10:52 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 12:44

The Love Is Blind live episode was delayed
The Love Is Blind live episode was delayed. Picture: Netflix
Love Is Blind fans were sent into confusion after the live reunion episode was pushed back due to a streaming glitch.

Love Is Blind's fourth season took over everyone's watching habits when it landed on Netflix in March and everyone was excited to see how the couples were doing for the reunion episode.

However, the reunion was plagued by technical difficulties and the live special was severely delayed leading to confusion among fans.

Which Love Is Blind Series 4 Couples Are Still Together?

The streaming giant soon issued an apology for the change in schedule, the reunion was originally set to go live on the platform at 8 PM (Eastern Time) but it wasn't until over an hour later that it began.

During the delay, a message on the screen read: "'There's an issue with the live stream. Hang tight! We're trying to fix it as soon as possible."

Watch the trailer for the Love Is Blind finale

Love Is Blind's live reunion ran into problems
Love Is Blind's live reunion ran into problems. Picture: Netflix

At first, viewers were told that the complications would be resolved in 15 minutes but after the error screens persisted, Netflix updated fans on Twitter, telling them it would be "worth the wait".

As the technical issues continued, host Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to tell fans they "broke the internet".

Netflix released a statement following the streaming glitch, they wrote: "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry," they explained.

At 9:15 PM the reunion episode began to stream however it had been changed to a 'live-to-tape' format, meaning that Netflix was broadcasting a pre-recorded show.

Vanessa addressed the switch-up to the audience: "I want to say, we are sorry we're late. We are no longer live but we are here!"

Only once before has the streaming site delivered a live show, Chris Rock's comedy special Selective Outrage which aired in March without any mishaps.

