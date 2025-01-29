Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

29 January 2025

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series
Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Disney+
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan has also revealed how he feels about having Logan Lerman appear in the show.

Original Percy Jackson actor Logan Lerman has revealed that he would be interested in starring in the Disney+ show.

Ever since Percy Jackson and the Olympians came out on Disney+, people have been desperate for Logan Lerman to guest-star in the series. Logan famously played the role of Percy in the movies. Meanwhile, the new Disney+ show sees Walker Scobell appear as Percy alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

With season 2 now in the works, some Percy Jackson fans are hoping for Logan to cameo and Logan's responded.

Rick Riordan reveals why Percy Jackson series is different to the books

Talking to IMDb, Logan revealed that he's now close with the new Percy Jackson cast. He said: "I've spent some time with them. And you know, I would say Walker's now like a friend. We talk and text from time to time." When Walker was cast, Logan reached out to him to congratulate him on the role and they've stayed in touch ever since.

Expanding on his comments, Logan added: "They're really a sweet group of kids, really talented and nice people."

When asked if he would be interested in guest-starring in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Logan instantly replied: "Of course!" However, he then confirmed that nothing is in the works just yet. Logan said: "I mean that hasn't, no conversation's happened. But I mean, yeah, why not."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Logan praised Disney+ for following author Rick Riordan's lead. He said: "Everything I've seen so far just about casting and how they're doing it just makes me happy."

Whether Logan does appear in future seasons of Percy Jackson will depend on whether Rick Riordan has a change of heart. Originally fans wanted Logan to play Percy's father Poseidon in the series but Toby Stephens was cast instead. Rick also released a statement making clear that he had no interest in giving the film stars roles in the show.

Taking to his blog in 2022, Rick wrote: "A lot of wonderful, talented actors were involved in those movies. I have been quite open about my feelings concerning the adaptations, but that is no fault of the actors, whom I have enjoyed watching in many other great screen productions."

He added: "That said, the whole point of me being involved in the show is to make sure this is a completely different production and a fresh start for Percy Jackson. That means an entirely new cast, putting their own spin on the characters. It’s important for the cast and crew that they have a clean slate to work from."

Rick ended by asserting: "Because of that, there will be no crossover casting between the movies and the new TV show. This must be and will be its own thing."

As a result, unless Rick goes back on his word, it's unlikely that Logan will appear in the show in any capacity.

What do you think? Would you like Logan to cameo in the series?

