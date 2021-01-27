Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In New Film Spencer – Here's What You Need To Know About The Movie

Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in Spencer. Picture: Getty

Kristen Stewart has begun filming for Spencer, the movie documenting Princess Diana’s tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles – here's when the film is set to come out and what it's all about.

The first photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has left movie fans truly speechless, after the Twilight actress began filming for Spencer.

Spencer is filmmaker Pablo Larrain’s imagining of the weekend Princess Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

It was announced last year Kristen would be taking the lead role, and in the first picture from the film the actress looks almost identical to the Princess of Wales.

Kristen Stewart's resemblance to Diana in Spencer is uncanny. Picture: Neon

Dressed in a black dress with matching hat and bright red coat, Kristen’s gaze is the spitting image of the look Emma Corrin also mastered last year for The Crown series four.

As the first snapshot garners the world’s attention, here are all the details on Kristen’s new movie, Spencer…

What is Spencer about?

Spencer has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will the story of Princess Diana, played by Kristen, over one weekend as she spends Christmas at the Royal Family’s Sandringham Estate and decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

There’s not yet a trailer for the film, but fans are already loving the photo they’ve seen so far.

“Everything about this project screams ‘Kristen Stewart's Oscar win’ and let me say I am HERE FOR IT,” one person tweeted.

“I need to hear Kristen Stewart’s Diana voice like now!” added another.

Spencer will focus on the weekend Diana decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of Spencer?

Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris are also in the cast of Spencer alongside Kristen Stewart, but details on who they will play as characters remain under wraps for now.

When is Spencer coming out?

Production has begun on Spencer, with filming taking place in Germany and the UK. An autumn release date is expected.

2022 will mark 25 years since Diana’s tragic death.

