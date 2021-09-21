Why You’re Seeing Upcoming Series ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ All Over Your Feeds

21 September 2021, 17:20

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released 15 October
I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released 15 October. Picture: Amazon Prime
Capital FM

By Capital FM

I Know What You Did Last Summer is the series to binge this autumn.

Once you’ve ticked off Sex Education series 3, you’re going to need another TV show to get your teeth into and there’s a reason new series I Know What You Did Last Summer is popping up on all your social feeds.

Amazon Prime Video are releasing a series version of the book which inspired the famous 1997 film of the same name.

When Is You Season 3 Coming Out? All The Latest News Including Cast, Trailers & More

The new season is set in modern day, following a group of friends one year on from a disastrous graduation night which changed their lives forever.

Giving us serious Pretty Little Liars vibes, they discover they’re being stalked by an unknown killer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, including the plot, release date and more…

I Know What You Did Last Summer is your Halloween TV binge sorted
I Know What You Did Last Summer is your Halloween TV binge sorted. Picture: Amazon Prime
I Know What You Did Last Summer sees a group of teens haunted by events which happened on their graduation night
I Know What You Did Last Summer sees a group of teens haunted by events which happened on their graduation night. Picture: Amazon Prime

What happens in I Know What You Did Last Summer?

I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan.

It follows a group of teenagers ‘in a town full of secrets’ being stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

When is I Know What You Did Last Summer being released on Amazon?

Getting us ready for creepy season, the first four episodes will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 15 October.

New episodes will drop every Friday, with the finale dropping on 12 November.

Is there a trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer?

There is a trailer for the upcoming series! Giving us a hint of the mystery to come, with Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Brutal’ as the soundtrack, the teenagers set off for a wild graduation party before things take a dark turn later on in the night.

After a raucous party, some steamy snogs and an accident on the road, they receive a creepy text which reads “I’m coming 4 u.”

Yep, we’re already scared.

