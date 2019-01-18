Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Are Annoying Strictly Stars With PDA During Tour Rehearsal

The Strictly Come Dancing cast are reportedly sick of Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's constant PDA during tour rehearsals.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are reportedly driving everyone on the Strictly Tour, from the crew to their co-stars mad with their constant PDA.

The YouTuber and dancer are said to be completely smitten with one another however, it's making 'rehearsals a nightmare', according to the tabloids.

Here’s Why Joe Sugg Is Refusing To Support Dianne Buswell In The Next Strictly Come Dancing

The dance partners kept everyone wondering throughout the series about whether or not they were an item, with suspicions raised when Dianne called time on her relationship with Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan.

Happening very soon into the series everyone was convinced the 'Strictly curse' was very much alive.

YouTuber Joe and professional dancer Dianne confirmed they were an item as soon as the show had finished.

Joe, 27, and Dianne, 29, have been blasted for being all over one another, with an insider saying they "seem to forget everyone else has to watch it.”

Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell's 'constant kissing and cuddling' is annoying their co-stars. Picture: Instagram

The source continued on to say the 'constant cuddling and kissing' had gone too far, although no one objects to them being a couple, they should save their behaviour 'for the bedroom.'

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Strictly Updates