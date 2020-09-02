Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing: Who Is The NFL Player, What Is His Net Worth And Does He Have A Girlfriend?

2 September 2020, 16:01

Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: BBC

Jason Bell is just one of the celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up – get to know the NFL player here, including his age, net worth and when he dated Nadine Coyle.

Jason Bell will be among the celebrities taking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in a bid to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

The sportsman is best known for being an NFL player, but is trying out his dance moves after falling in love with the BBC show when he moved to the UK.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Judges: Who Are They This Year?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jason, including his age, net worth, height, and whether he has a girlfriend…

Who is Jason Bell, how old is he?

Jason Bell is an American Football player
Jason Bell is an American Football player. Picture: Getty

Jason Bell is a former professional American Football player, who has played for the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

The sports star is 42 years old; his birthday is 1 April 1978.

He now hosts the Jason & Osi podcast, about all things American Football and life in London and also is a presenter on the NFL Show on BBC Sport.

What is Jason Bell’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason is worth around $75 million, which is around £58 million.

He’s made most of his fortune through his time in the NFL and presenting career.

Does Jason Bell have a girlfriend?

Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle dated for 11 years
Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle dated for 11 years. Picture: Getty

Jason is thought to be currently single after his 11-year relationship with Nadine Coyle.

From 2008 until September 2019, Jason and Girls Aloud singer Nadine had an on-off relationship.

Nadine welcomed their daughter Anaiya Bell in 2014, so the couple remain on good terms for the sake of their six-year-old.

I’m A Celebrity 2019 star Nadine opened up about their friendly relationship with the tabloids in January, saying they’re “very, very close” and are “more friends than in a romantic sense.”

Does Jason Bell have Twitter?

Jason does have Twitter and you can follow him at @jasonbell33.

How tall is Jason Bell?

Jason 1.83m, which is 6ft tall.

