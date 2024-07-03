Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different

3 July 2024, 14:53

Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different
Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different. Picture: BFA / Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures / Album
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Anxiety went through multiple changes before Pixar settled on the final design.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann has unveiled the original designs for Anxiety and the character had a VERY different look.

Just like Inside Out, Inside Out 2 follows Riley on a journey as she tries to manager her emotions. However, this time Riley is 13 and there are brand new emotions to explore. Joining original emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Digust and Fear are Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui and Anxiety. Each new emotion comes with its own distinctive colour, look and characteristics.

Voiced by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, Anxiety is orange and adorable but they almost looked completely different.

Watch the Inside Out 2 trailer

In a new behind the scenes featurette for IGN, Kelsey Mann shows fans some of the original designs for the movie. Instead of being a cute orange character, Anxiety was initially supposed to look like Godzilla and they grew bigger and bigger the worse Riley's Anxiety got.

Speaking about the final Anxiety design that we all know and love, Kelsey explained: "I love this design [but] it took a long time to get here. There are lots of iterations that led up to this design."

Pointing at the original dinosaur like version, Kelsey then said: 'She shows up small, but the more you fight it, the worse it gets. I was like, ‘what if she actually grows?'"

Kelsey added: "And then [in] my epilogue version, when [Riley] realises how to manage it, it actually shrinks down to the proper size, and is super cute."

Kelsey also revealed that there was another option in which Anxiety was "pretending to be someone else". He stated: "She showed up as this character named ‘Tia’, and her business card said ‘transitional integration advisor’. That was her name, and she was hiding who she really was, which was Anxiety. So she was kind of like this con artist."

However, they ultimately decided it would be too difficult for young audiences to understand. Kesley said: "It was fun but it was kind of confusing. We were like, ‘why doesn’t she just show up as Anxiety’, we didn’t need that twist."

What do you think? Did they choose the right design?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Nicole and Ciaran said 'I love you' to each other before Casa Amor

Love Island's Casa Amor Raunchy Race Proves Nicole And Ciaran Are Meant To Be

Love Island

House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Explains Why He Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scene

House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Explains Why He Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scene
Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy

Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore wants Sabrina Carpenter to play live-action Rapunzel in Tangled

Tangled's Mandy Moore Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Play Live-Action Rapunzel

Love Island fans fear for Uma in Casa Amor

Love Island Fans Fear For Uma As Wil Shows Interest In Casa Amor Girls

Love Island

House of the Dragon Creator Explains Why Milly Alcock Returns As Rhaenyra In Season 2

House Of The Dragon Creator Explains Why Daemon Sees Milly Alcock's Young Rhaenyra

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Get To Know Joey Essex Including His Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Uma Jammeh joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Uma Jammeh Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder come out on Netflix?

When Does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Come Out On Netflix? Here's Where To Watch

Ellie Jackson has a past with Love Islander Ciaran Davies

Inside Ciaran Davies’ History With Ellie Jackson On Love Island

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits