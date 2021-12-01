Christine Quinn Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photos Before Selling Sunset

1 December 2021, 14:20

Christine Quinn is open about her cosmetic procedures
Christine Quinn is open about her cosmetic procedures. Picture: Getty / Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Christine Quinn looks worlds away from Selling Sunset in pictures before she underwent cosmetic surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is open on the Netflix show about her cosmetic procedures, leaving fans wondering what she looked like before she went under the needle.

Christine looks totally different in photos from her early career, when she was working as an actress shortly after having moved to LA.

Inside The Glamorous Transformations Of The Selling Sunset Cast: From Christine Quinn To Chrishell Stause

The reality TV star appeared in 2011 movie Shark Night, when she was just 23 years old.

Christine Quinn starred in a movie in 2011
Christine Quinn starred in a movie in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Christine looks worlds away from her job on Selling Sunset in snaps captured during a scene where she’s walking out of the sea.

Since the start of her career the realtor, who welcomed her first baby in May, has had a boob job and gets regular botox injections.

The 33-year-old also has filler in her lips.

She famously said in season one: “Nothing about me is fake except my boobs.”

And after welcoming her baby she told her co-stars she wanted to get botox soon after the birth.

Christine Quinn with the ex-boyfriend who also dated Emma, Peter Cornell
Christine Quinn with the ex-boyfriend who also dated Emma, Peter Cornell. Picture: Alamy
Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard
Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard. Picture: Getty

“After I popped my baby out, as soon as I could walk again, the first place I went to was for botox and filler,” she told OK! online.

The estate agent even threw a botox and burger party at an open house to attract potential buyers.

Christine is open about her procedures because she believes “it’s important to be honest.”

She told Vogue.co.uk: “I’m all about plastic surgery truth-bearing. It’s important in a world where there’s this facade of social media causing people to have body dysmorphia.

“People think that [things are] real, and it’s not. I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of make-up."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

When will the I'm A Celeb finale be?

How Long Is I'm A Celeb 2021 On For?

Richard Madeley spoke about how he ended up in hospital

I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley Suffered From Extreme Dehydration At Camp
I'm A Celebrity's Monday night show has reportedly been cancelled

I’m A Celebrity Cancelled Tonight As Production Remains In Turmoil After Storm Arwen Damage
Richard Madeley is still to bank his fee after I'm A Celeb exit

Richard Madeley To Be Paid Full £200K Fee For I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity producers fear more celebs will walk out

I’m A Celebrity 2021 In Chaos As 3 Stars Seek Medical Treatment
Frankie Bridge has been sending secret signals to her Loose Women co-stars

I’m A Celebrity Star Frankie Bridge Spotted Sending Secret Signal To Friends At Home

Hot On Capital

Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed

Little Mix

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Amid Pregnancy Rumours
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn From Selling Sunset: 8 Facts Including Age, Net Worth And Husband
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Faye Winter had a pretty awkward encounter with Teddy Soares' family

Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Here's the Selling Sunset cast before and after the show's success

Inside The Glamorous Transformations Of The Selling Sunset Cast: From Christine Quinn To Chrishell Stause
PA/Instagram/Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald From Selling Sunset: Age, Net Worth & Husband Revealed
Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend

Inside The 'Nativity!' Tik Tok Trend – The Kids Are All Grown Up
The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money
Netflix is the home of cosy Christmas movies

10 Christmas Films on Netflix You Have To Watch

Harry Styles was mentioned more than once on Selling Sunset series 4

Harry Styles’ LA House Got A Casual Mention In Selling Sunset