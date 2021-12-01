Christine Quinn Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photos Before Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn is open about her cosmetic procedures. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Capital FM

Christine Quinn looks worlds away from Selling Sunset in pictures before she underwent cosmetic surgery.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is open on the Netflix show about her cosmetic procedures, leaving fans wondering what she looked like before she went under the needle.

Christine looks totally different in photos from her early career, when she was working as an actress shortly after having moved to LA.

The reality TV star appeared in 2011 movie Shark Night, when she was just 23 years old.

Christine Quinn starred in a movie in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Christine looks worlds away from her job on Selling Sunset in snaps captured during a scene where she’s walking out of the sea.

Since the start of her career the realtor, who welcomed her first baby in May, has had a boob job and gets regular botox injections.

The 33-year-old also has filler in her lips.

She famously said in season one: “Nothing about me is fake except my boobs.”

And after welcoming her baby she told her co-stars she wanted to get botox soon after the birth.

Christine Quinn with the ex-boyfriend who also dated Emma, Peter Cornell. Picture: Alamy

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard. Picture: Getty

“After I popped my baby out, as soon as I could walk again, the first place I went to was for botox and filler,” she told OK! online.

The estate agent even threw a botox and burger party at an open house to attract potential buyers.

Christine is open about her procedures because she believes “it’s important to be honest.”

She told Vogue.co.uk: “I’m all about plastic surgery truth-bearing. It’s important in a world where there’s this facade of social media causing people to have body dysmorphia.

“People think that [things are] real, and it’s not. I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of make-up."

