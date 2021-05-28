I’m A Celebrity Will Return To Australia In 2021 According To Reports

28 May 2021, 12:56

I'm A Celebrity is said to be returning to the jungle in 2021
I'm A Celebrity is said to be returning to the jungle in 2021. Picture: ITV
I’m A Celebrity will make its grand return to the Australian jungle after moving to Wales last year, according to reports.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Is set to return to Australia after reportedly being given the go-ahead by the country’s government.

Last year, I’m A Celeb re-located to Wales due to travel restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reality series is typically filmed on the Gold Coast and 2021 could see it return to the jungle and its usual home, although ITV are yet to confirm their decision.

Ant and Dec will hopefully be flying back out to Australia at the end of the year
Ant and Dec will hopefully be flying back out to Australia at the end of the year. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids, an insider told them: “Everyone is delighted with this news. All the signs are now pointing towards a return to the jungle.

“As great as a year in the castle was, the show is made by its surroundings and the glitz and glamour of the jungle.

“ITV have assurances from Australian border control bosses that even if a wider travel ban is still in place for tourists, they’ll get the paperwork and clearance they need to send cast and crew to Oz. It’s a big moment.”

Gwyrch Castle was I'm A Celeb's location in 2020
Gwyrch Castle was I'm A Celeb's location in 2020. Picture: Getty

Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celeb last year, becoming the first Queen of the Castle in Wales’ Gwrych Castle.

The Abergele location is said to be the back-up plan for 2021 if ITV can’t fly the contestants and crew out to the Gold Coast after all.

