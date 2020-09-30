I’m A Celeb At Risk Weeks Before Start Date As Wales Hit By New Lockdown Rules

30 September 2020, 12:31

I'm A Celeb 2020 is at risk after Wales introduced new lockdown rules
I'm A Celeb 2020 is at risk after Wales introduced new lockdown rules. Picture: Getty / PA

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is at risk after Wales – the new filming location – was hit by new coronavirus lockdown rules less than two months before the start date.

I’m A Celebrity’s new series may be under threat of going ahead after Conwy, where this year’s filming location Gwrych Castle is situated, had new coronavirus measures introduced just weeks before the show’s start date.

The new guidance for Conwy has been outlined by the Welsh government, stating “people will no longer be able to form, or be in, an extended household”, also called a ‘bubble’.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Contestants Revealed

It adds “meeting indoors with anyone who is not part of your household (people you live with) is not allowed at the moment.”

Gwrych Castle is the 2020 home of I'm A Celeb
Gwrych Castle is the 2020 home of I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Meeting indoors is now only permitted with “good reason”, such as providing care to a vulnerable person.

In what could prove to be the biggest blow to ITV’s production plans, another of the rules states: “People will not be allowed to enter or leave the Conwy County Borough area without a reasonable excuse".

The new measures will make it extremely difficult for this year’s cast and crew to be allowed to film together.

It may mean the stars will have to film the entire series outside in the winter weather if they’re not allowed inside together, after the production team installed a new roof to keep the celebrities sheltered for the first time ever.

ITV have spent millions on making Gwrych Castle this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! setting, spending the pasts few months installing electrics and water pipes to ensure the challenges the celebrities will face will be as tough as always.

The series’ start date was set to be some time in November, although a specific day is yet to be confirmed.

