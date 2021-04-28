How To Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 In The UK

By Kathryn Knight

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale is finally out, but it’s proving tricky for UK fans to catch up!

The new series of The Handmaid’s Tale is finally here and fans can’t wait to see how the cliffhanger of season 3 is picked up in season four.

Series 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale takes us back to Gilead, the dystopian future where the world’s remaining few fertile women are forced to become slaves to the rich couples in society.

Elisabeth Moss’ character June, aka Offred, is still stuck in the cult-like community but will she finally escape in season four?

The Handmaid's Tale series four is out now. Picture: HULU

Elisabeth Moss plays Offred aka June in The Handmaid's Tale. Picture: Getty

Before we find that out, fans want to know how on earth they can watch the new series in the UK as it’s already dropped on HULU in the US.

Here’s all he information you need on how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK…

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 in the UK

The new series of The Handmaid’s Tale will air on Channel 4 later this year, meaning we’ll have to wait a little longer to catch up on June’s will-she-won’t-she escape than our fellow US fans.

Unfortunately, Channel 4 hasn’t announced a date for when series four of The Handmaid’s Tale will be aired.

However, you can catch up on the first three seasons on All 4 now.

We’ll keep this page updated when Channel 4 announce the date series four of The Handmaid’s Tale will air.

