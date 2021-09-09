Here’s How To Watch MTV VMAs From The UK

Doja Cat is hosting and performing at this year's MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The MTV VMAs is one of the biggest music events in the calendar – but to watch the action from the UK it’s going to be a late one.

The MTV VMAs is taking place this Sunday, but watching it from the UK makes for a very tricky time-zone difference.

With the show being held live in New York, fans hoping to see a glimpse of the likes of Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, will have to stay up late to watch it if based in the UK.

Here’s what time the MTV Video Music Awards are on and how to watch from the UK…

Shawn Mendes at the MTV VMAs 2019. Picture: Getty

What time is the MTV VMAs?

The MTV VMAs kicks off at 8pm New York time on Sunday night [12 September], which is 1am Monday [13 September] if you’re in the UK.

We told you it would be a late night!

How to watch the MTV VMAs in the UK

The awards ceremony will be available to watch on MTV and MTV.com, where viewers can livestream the show.

Those with a NOW TV subscription will be able to watch MTV if they have the entertainment pass, which is £9.99 following a free seven-day trial.

Where are the MTV VMAs being held in 2021?

The VMAs are being held at the Barclays Centre, which was where the 2020 show was originally meant to be held before the dreaded ‘rona came along.

The awards were held there way back in 2013 too!

